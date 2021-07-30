Only 1/3 of Sexual Assault Survivors Report their Attacks

Gillian Sisley

And why this is a statistic that won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TS0dd_0bBpFGKj00
Photo by Remy_Loz on Unsplash

It is reported by RAINN that out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, only 310 of them will be reported. That leaves another 690 assaults that are never brought before police.

To anyone who has not been a victim of this sort of crime, it can be confusing to understand why these numbers aren't any higher. I myself have been asked this very question, especially as a survivor who never reported her assault to police.

For those who haven’t been sexually assaulted, there’s really no question of what needs to be done next. When a crime is committed, that crime should be reported — right?

It’s the civic duty and responsibility of the victim to report their attacker and ensure that this criminal cannot strike again.

But the problem is, when it comes to living with the trauma following a sexual assault, there’s nothing black-and-white about it.

Everything is exceptionally grey, and murky, and more complex than many can imagine.

While I’m generally speaking from my own experience, I’ve had hundreds of conversations with fellow survivors and these are the reasons that 2/3 of us never reported our sexual assaulter:

PTSD is rampant in the survivor community.

Studies show that 49% of survivors of sexual assault will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lives, as a result of their attacks.

PTSD, which stands for post-traumatic stress disorder, is caused by a response to any event or incident that can be considered traumatic. Examples of such traumatic incidents include natural disasters, accidents, or violent experiences.

I can confidently say that there is no other experience in my life thus far that can even come close to the trauma you experience after someone has decided that your body is their property, they are entitled to it, and so they do what they want with you.

When I have time to process and ruminate on how deep this violation has rooted itself into me, it’s sincerely so disturbing that it brings me to tears most times.

I’m 6 years out from my assault, and that one 45-minute event from one night in the summer of 2013 still haunts me on a daily basis.

I’ve been to therapy.

I've been diagnosed with PTSD.

I’ve lived through the panic attacks and episodes of paranoia.

The healing that victims have to actively seek and create and work for every single day truly never ends.

And we never wanted any of it to begin with.

But now we have to just live with it. And all we want to do is quietly and privately pursue our own healing and closure on our own terms. And for many of us, imagining going to the police and reported the assault, only to get wrapped up in the long and painful legal process to follow, just doesn't feel worth it.

Survivors have little faith in the justice system.

And we have really good reasons to feel this way.

Above, I touched on the statistic of out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, just over 300 of those assaults get reported. But the important statistics to know next is that out of those 300 reports, only 28 assailants will be charged with a felony conviction, and only 25 of those will be incarcerated.

And so, of those 310 reports, 285 of the attackers will walk away unscathed and free to continue with their lives. The lack of justice, in this case, is infuriating, and it's a reality that we survivors know of all too well.

Statistics are not on our side that we will get the justice we so rightly deserve.

Not to mention, the trauma following a violation to this degree is a lifelong sentence. None of us are responsible for what was committed against us, yet we are the ones who are forced to live with the consequences of someone else’s actions.

Even when we come forward, we are scarcely believed.

Even if we’re lucky enough to have our case go to trial, and in the small percent chance that our attacker is punished, they’re often given nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

This only deepens our trauma and shame.

For those reasons, we avoid being tormented by others by keeping to ourselves, law enforcement, and the like, for our own protection.

Re-traumatization through court proceedings is a very likely reality.

In a survey conducted of 53 legal advocates who assist sexual assault survivors through their court proceedings, 83% reported clients being regularly and routinely retraumatized by the court proceedings.

Another 81% reported their clients being retraumatized by their abusers in court. Another 60% stated that court personnel behaved in such a way or said something that was deeply disrespectful to their client.

52 of the 53 legal advocates reported having a sexual assault client expressing regret or remorse for reporting their abuser and having to go through the legal system, even if their case was won.

These findings are horrific, and act as a massive red flag to any survivor contemplating stepping forward for 'the sake of justice'. Plain and simple, it just doesn't seem like it will be worth it.

A crime was committed against them, and they reached out for help, thinking they were doing something that would possibly save other people from being as hurt as they were by this person, and more often than not their attacker gets nothing more than a slap on the wrist, if even that.

Just imagine how much an outcome like that would completely destroy a person all over again.

But that doesn’t even touch on the pain and difficulty the victim would have been experiencing throughout the proceedings, even before the judgment took place.

This is the current reality and climate of what victims of sexual assault are experiencing when they’re brave enough to step forward and report their attacker.

Final word.

Before you judge a survivor for not reporting their attacker, take a second to consider the ramifications that would come along with taking that step forward.

Imagine the torture you would be asking a survivor to voluntarily put themselves through.

Imagine the deepening of trauma which would undoubtedly take place.

Imagine how much denser the torment would become for those who had already been through enough, and already survived the unthinkable.

Would you ask your loved one to put themselves through this, simply for the principle of the thing?

Your mother, your sister, your wife, your girlfriend, your friend? Can you confidently say that you have no qualms expecting such a feat from someone you love?

And can you imagine going through such a cruel and devasting process yourself?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e9fdb5932099a13651c98d5f9b0a7906.blob

Online solopreneur. Tea drinker. Committed optimist. I write about womanhood, social justice, writing & entrepreneurship.

699 followers
Loading

More from Gillian Sisley

90% of People with PTSD Will Suffer from Insomnia

When sleep is key to good health, a PTSD diagnosis can be a massive threat to overall wellbeing in more ways than one. As someone diagnosed with PTSD several years ago, I started researching my symptoms a little more after having some trouble sleeping recently.Read full story

Domestic Violence Increased by 50% During the Pandemic

This has been a trend happening all over the world, and it needs to be paid attention to. I am a sexual assault survivor, and a survivor of an abusive relationship. My abuser was the one who sexually assaulted me.Read full story

Only 4/10 US Men Identify Partially with Feminism

When equality requires all parties to be active in the conversation, this is not an empowering statistic. As a woman who identifies with the title of 'feminist', I have seen plenty of resistance from men online and in my life in identifying with the title themselves.Read full story

COVID Caused a 122% Increase in Divorce Inquiries and Break-up Inquiries

And we shouldn't expect that trend to drop anytime soon. The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone, especially for those who are attempting to navigate relationships.Read full story
1 comments

60% of People in the Workforce Struggle with Chronic or Mental Illness

This highlights just how important it is to have accommodations and flexibility in the workforce. Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat — life is not fair. Life is not just.Read full story

70% of the Workforce is Looking to Make a Career Change

Why some of the reasons for this statistic are valid, while others are misinformed. We spend 50% of our waking hours at our job or investing time in our careers -- and that's just the 9-5 jobs. For anyone who clocks extra hours at their jobs, this percentage just goes us.Read full story

80% of People Would Leave Jobs that Don't Offer Flexible or Remote Working Benefits

How the pandemic has shown us why remote working can change physical and mental health for the better in many industries. A 2018 survey of over 3,000 people predicted what 2020 would confirm for us once and for all -- 97% of people in the survey noted that they believed more flexibility in their jobs, including part-time or full-time remote working, would "hugely" and "positively" impact their lives and mental health.Read full story

Why Survivors of Abuse Will Change their Physical Appearance

We never want to go back to who we were at the time of the abuse. Statistically, 1/5 women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. On top of that, 1/4 college women will be sexually assaulted on campus.Read full story

Airplane Seating is Accommodating Women's Biological Structure Less and Less, and It's a Gendered Issue

As the world is opening back up, many are preparing for travel in the near future. Plenty of travel we can expect in the near future will include flying on airplanes. That said, we're seeing a disheartening trend as planes continue to be reworked over and over to accommodate more passengers, and thus create more income potential, while reducing space and comfort for passengers.Read full story
11 comments

1 in 2 Sexual Assault Survivors Will Develop PTSD in their Lifetime

This statistic is a startling reminder that the trauma suffered by survivors does not receive the attention it deserves. As a sexual assault survivor myself, this statistic really hits home. In particular as I have also been diagnosed with PTSD due to the assault I suffered.Read full story

Every 63 Seconds an American is Sexually Assaulted

This crime is the most underreported in the world. Since the #MeToo movement came to the forefront in 2017, survivors of sexual assault have been speaking more openly about their experiences and the trauma suffered due to sexual violence.Read full story
1 comments

1/5 Students are Bullied in School, According to Statistics

This is a relatable event for many. The National Center for Educational Statisticsreleased statistics in 2019 that stated 20.2% of students reported being bullied. Male students reported higher levels of bullying than females in general, and 41% of said students reported that they felt bullying would happen again for them. That same 1/5 students expressed that they were predominantly cyberbullied.Read full story

Texting and Driving Causes 1.6 Million Car Crashes Per Year

The dangers of taking your eyes off of the road for just one second cannot be overemphasized. When we see that over 1.6 million car crashes are a result of texting and driving annually, we can't brush such a statistic under the rug anymore. That is a massive number of accidents. And keep in mind, this is not the number for how many people text and drive, but rather the one that resulted in crashes.Read full story

3/4 of US Workers in their 30s Want to Change Careers

And why there's no better time than now to make the shift. In a survey conducted by the University of Pheonix Business School, it was found that 73% of US workers in their 30s reported wishing that they could make a dramatic career change. That percentage has grown by 10% from results drawn from the same survey in 2013, where the reported number was 64%.Read full story

Service Careers Have the Highest Ranking Work-Related PTSD Diagnoses in the World

As high as 30% of war veterans and firefighters will develop PTSD symptoms in their lifetime, and they're not the only ones. More and more, the mental health and well-being of veterans and service people is being discussed in mainstream media, and among government organizations. And this is for a good reason.Read full story

Professional Writers Only Take Up 0.03% of the US Population

This is a surprisingly low statistic, but that number is growing with how in-demand high-quality writing skills are in today’s market. I’ve been a professional copywriter and creative writer for several years now, and let me tell you that I (like many of you reading this) never thought it was possible to make a living off of my writing.Read full story

The #FreeBritney Movement was Right About Absolutely Everything

Shocking testimony from Britney Spears herself exposes the absolute nightmare she’s been living for 13 years. (Image credit to AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) In a recent revelation yesterday, Britney Spears returned to court to fight her conservatorship, and a portion of her testimony has been made public.Read full story

Even First-World Children are Deprived of Quality Early Childhood Development

We’re all striving for growth — but is an extreme rise to the top actually causing more harm than good for young childhood stars?. UNICEF has been collecting data for decades to define the markers of what makes a successful child's early childhood development. They've worked internationally with countries to find this data, and have ultimately narrowed it down to 3 main factors:Read full story

What a Well-Balanced Life Feels Like, According to Science

Finding the ever-elusive work-life balance can often feel like an impossible task. But science actually has something to say about it. If you feel that achieving a good work-life balance is impossible, you're not alone. Data shows that 90 percent of those polled find work-life balance incredibly hard to completely implement in their lives. And of those, 75 percent reported that the fact that they couldn't find that balance was extremely stressful for them.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy