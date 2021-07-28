COVID Caused a 122% Increase in Divorce Inquiries and Break-up Inquiries

Gillian Sisley

And we shouldn't expect that trend to drop anytime soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMXIX_0bAWpQGX00
Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

The pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone, especially for those who are attempting to navigate relationships.

A British law firm confirmed that they had received a 122% increase in divorce inquiries between July and October alone in 2020.

In the US, a major online contract creation site logged a 34% increase in their basic divorce agreement. More shocking, more than 20% of these sales were from newlyweds who had been married only 5 months previous.

Experts, therapists, and lawyers are expressing more than ever how COVID has started a trend in seeing increased breakups, and we should expect to see the same trend throughout 2021 as well.

Why? Because the effects and tensions brought up by the pandemic cannot be so easily swept under the rug.

Quarantine alone caused all kinds of spousal conflict.

Some conflict was laughable, and just a natural adjustment of being stuck in the same space as someone when before people were leaving home for 8+ hours a day to go to work. That said, other types of conflict were far more serious, especially for those who were already in precarious situations.

Statistics have told us for decades that domestic violence increases when families spend more time together, such as during holidays like Christmas. During quarantines and stay-at-home orders families simply couldn't get away from one another. The rise of domestic violence worldwide has been a pandemic within the COVID-19 pandemic.

I myself am lucky to not be included in those rising numbers of domestic violence, as my marriage isn't abusive. But I certainly experienced a rise in overall conflict with my husband during the pandemic, as many couples did.

One of the incidents that comes to mind, which certainly falls into the laughable category, was when my husband finished off a bag of pistachios I'd been rationing until our next grocery day. At that time, food was one of the few things I could control during quarantine (I'd recently lost my largest client and was worried about how I'd bring enough money into the household), and so I took food rationing very seriously. Tensions were already so high with being around one another that I felt deeply insulted when my husband didn't appreciate my efforts to ensure we had enough food until the end of the week.

Ridiculous? Yes. Because we all know this is about far more than a measly bag of pistachios.

This was what life was like as a married couple at the beginning of the pandemic, working remotely underneath the same roof, the future of our careers hanging precariously in the balance, and adjusting as we went.

Money concerns or financial strain are already considered one of the top causes of spousal conflict, and the pandemic certainly threw a this massive curve ball at many relationships around the globe.

When your livelihood is in jeopardy, tensions are high.

Entire routines were thrown off.

Before COVID-19, I’d been working from home alone for close to four years.

For the last year and a half, my husband has been working remotely with me in the same house. The working conditions we were both used to were thrown off overnight, and haven't been the same since.

We’re all still learning how to navigate these new realities, and are getting used to our ‘new normal’. There are bound to be bumps along the road as we figure things out.

Conflict will arise, whether you like it or not. And that’s okay.

This is inevitable — things won’t always be happy, hunky-dory every single day of the week.

The more time you spend around someone, the greater the chance you have of being annoyed by them, no matter how patient or communicative you claim to be.

Habitual creatures naturally have trouble adapting.

In truth? The first few weeks of the pandemic were the hardest for us. I was seeing a lot more of my husband than I was used to and as an introvert, in some ways, I was seeing him more than I wanted to.

Some days, I’m incredibly grateful for having my husband home, being able to each lunch with him, hug him when I want, etc. Other days, I wish he was working from the company office. Because we all need our space, and value having our own routines. I am a creature of habit. Many of us are the same.

Science has already been telling us for decades how important it is for children and adults alike to have consistent habits.

It's understandable that when our habits get disrupted, we get disrupted in a lot of ways. This dramatic change alone can cause significant conflict within households.

Advice from experts on navigating spousal conflict in a COVID world.

We may be coming out the other end of the pandemic after a year and a half, but keep in mind that this certainly won't be the last time challenges arise to cause strain in relationships.

What advice do relationships and marriage therapists have when it comes to navigating this conflict and coming out of such tension in one piece?

Unsurprisingly, the biggest advice is to keep open communication in the relationship. And being sure to communicate in as healthy a way as possible.

Another tidbit of advice is to stay present, and take it all in strides. You're a team, and you can overcome these adversities together.

Acknowledge your feelings — because they are valid. But also recognize what behaviour is reasonable versus what is not. Projecting your own stress upon other people through unnecessary conflict isn’t going to make you feel any better.

The last year and a half have been difficult for all of us, but hopefully, it has taught many of us the importance of healthy communication, being grateful for what we have rather than what we don't have, and has encouraged us to grow in the face of adversity.

