It’s Not Just Death that’s Worrisome With Excessive Alcohol Intake

Gillian May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VM4Gl_0avbjTfD00
Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash

I’m a recovering alcoholic, and I lost my father to alcoholic liver disease five years ago. I’m also a former nurse who worked in mental health and addictions. As you can imagine, this gave me a unique perspective on alcohol and health problems.

I quit drinking when I was 42 years old, and by then, I had racked up a host of health issues that were most definitely mediated by alcohol. For at least a decade before I quit, I had headaches, joint pain, severe depression, extreme fatigue, poor sleep, problems digesting food, and chronic bowel issues. All of these issues went away when I quit.

My father was also very ill for at least 15 years before his death. The last five years of his life were spent with pain, severe neuropathy, immobility, out-of-control diabetes, and serious digestive issues. The denial of his alcoholism made him believe that these health issues came out of nowhere. He thought he just had terrible luck.

Recently, another family member on my father’s side has become fatally ill from alcoholism and uncontrolled diabetes. Again, the last 15 years of her life have been spent in pain, discomfort, chronic diarrhea, and an inability to eat and digest food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LURS_0avbjTfD00
Image by jcomp in Freepik.com

The point I’m trying to make is that death is not the only thing to fear when it comes to excessive alcohol intake. The most fearful is what it does to your life and health for many, many years. And because people tend to protect their alcohol use, most people never realize that their serious health issues are from alcoholism.

If you don’t know, here’s a list of health issues connected to or caused by excess alcohol use. These issues can begin at an early age and cause significant disability and discomfort.

- Type 2 diabetes
- chronic liver issues
- neuropathic pain in hands and feet
- migraines and headaches
- severe depression and mental illness
- chronic digestive and bowel issues which makes eating, elimination, and absorption of nutrients difficult
- chronic malnutrition and nutritional deficiencies
- thiamine deficiency (all alcoholics have this, and it cause severe issue)
- dementia
- cardiovascular issues
- high blood pressure
- weight gain and swelling
- vascular problems
- endocrine issues
- increased estrogen (both men and women)
- kidney stones
- chronic gout
- chronic pancreatitis
- osteoporosis
- cancer

Typically, when people think about the dangers of too much alcohol, they usually equate it with early death, and while this is true, it’s not the whole picture. Not everyone dies early from alcoholism. But those who do drink too much will experience some of the above health issues. These issues will cause disability, reduced quality of life, and significant discomfort at an earlier age.

So it’s not death that one should worry about from excessive alcohol intake; rather, it’s the severe disruption in quality of life. And this disruption happens within a year or two from the start of excessive alcohol use.

Many of these health issues are hard to treat because, without the cessation of alcohol use, they will persevere through any medical treatment. It can be very confusing for doctors to understand because often, people who drink excessively don’t tell their doctors about it. Instead, you can go through many years of feeling very sick.

Let me repeat; these issues can happen to anyone who drinks over the safe drinking guidelines, which is one drink per day for a woman and two drinks a day for a man. Also, these issues happen early on before alcohol would ever cause death. The more people understand this, the more they can make good choices around their alcohol use.

It should be evident to people that before death comes severe long-term intractable illness. However, the way alcohol is marketed and used, most people think their health will be fine, and that illness and death only happen to “other people.”

My family member, who is currently dying, had an entire decade of serious unwellness, which impacted her quality of life. Death is just the end result of a lot of years of suffering. Now, there are very important and significant reasons why people use alcohol. Alcohol likely covers up a lot of emotional and physical pain, even though it actually causes more in the end.

The good news is that there’s lots of treatment for pain, trauma, and mental health issues now, and I encourage anyone who drinks too much to look into getting treatment instead of letting alcohol run your life. You and your quality of life will be better for it.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 16

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_56b1d0de6d4ee61332f72f5033bba550.blob

I'm a former nurse turned freelance writer. I have extensive experience in administration, frontline care, and education in mental health, public health, and geriatrics. However, after 20 years, I needed a change and always wanted to write. I have personal and family experience in mental health and addictions, so I'm passionate about advocacy and education in those areas. I'm also a traveler, photographer, and artist. I funnel all my various expertise into my writing and hope to provide valuable content that is entertaining and educational. Join my email list if you want to read more of my work - https://upbeat-trader-4181.ck.page/839d0ab3f9. I also have a book on Alcoholic Liver Disease coming out in 2021.

1988 followers
Loading

More from Gillian May

The Medical Reason for Why You Feel Worse After Quitting Drinking

So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.Read full story

The Best Lesson that Privileged People Can Learn from Ethical Travel

I’m a Canadian woman, and I’ve been traveling and living in Mexico and Colombia for the past 8 years. These experiences have made me grow as a person in ways I never imagined. I wasn’t always open, compassionate, or understanding before I began traveling.Read full story

What Your Doctor Doesn’t Tell You About Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health

I went to several doctors and natural health specialists to seek help for depression in my young adult years. Out of all the doctors I saw, only one or two actually asked about how much I drank. I usually replied with a small lie and said I drank one or two per day throughout the week and a few more on the weekends. Although I drank more than that, the amount that I disclosed was still concerning.Read full story

Is It About the Alcohol or Is It About the Pain?

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I contemplate what my addiction meant to me and what it means to others too. These thoughts become even more profound when I think of my father, who I lost to alcohol addiction five years ago. And now, I just learned that another family member, who is very special to me, might be dying from alcohol addiction as well.Read full story
12 comments

Can Alcoholic Liver Disease be Reversed?

Ever since my father died of alcoholic liver disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching this mysterious and misunderstood condition. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I have a unique viewpoint on this condition. As a result, I can research and understand the deeper health and addiction issues behind ALD. The truth is, my father had this condition for many years; we just didn’t know. Likewise, those who drink heavily may also have ALD in its early stages, but they don’t know either.Read full story
12 comments

Why Rigidity Will Only Make You Suffer

I’ve been living in Colombia for almost 2 years. I left my Canadian life and came here with my wife who is Colombian. Our goal is to create a retreat-type BnB at a rural farm. I’m really excited about our plans and making life work here, but I have been struggling with being too rigid about my thoughts and ideas.Read full story

The Most Important Emotional Lesson From Sobriety

I was talking to a friend the other day who recently got sober. We’ve been supporting each other in our recovery journey. She’ll be one year sober this summer, and I am five and a half years sober. So I’m a little farther along in the sobriety journey, and I must say, time definitely does make a difference.Read full story

Why Alcohol Withdrawal Is More Dangerous than Heroin Withdrawal

Few people understand what’s actually happening in the anatomy and nervous system of people undergoing withdrawal from alcohol and heroin. The process is harrowing and emotionally draining for both substances. Still, alcohol withdrawal is more physically dangerous than heroin.Read full story
14 comments

3 Reasons Why Alcohol is Dangerous for the Heart

There’s conflicting evidence and research when it comes to alcohol and heart health. As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to clear this up so that people have accurate information.Read full story

Is Trauma the Root of All Illnesses?

Recently, I had the pleasure of viewing the new movie called “The Wisdom of Trauma.” It features Dr. Gabor Mate, a renowned addiction and trauma specialist who now travels the world consulting on these topics. I have always loved Dr. Mate’s work as it speaks to me and my truth after getting sober from alcohol and examining my traumatic past.Read full story

5 Ways That Alcohol Withdrawal Can Be Dangerous

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want more people to understand the nature of alcohol withdrawal to make better decisions about alcohol use and harm reduction. Many people who drink have felt “hungover” at some point in their alcohol use. What most people don’t realize is that a hangover is actually alcohol withdrawal. All the symptoms that happen are due to the body filtering out the alcohol toxin and re-balancing the nervous system.Read full story

Can Mold Exposure Contribute to Depression?

Those who follow me know that I write a lot on trauma and mental health issues. But you may not know that I also write about mold and health issues for a company producing products to help reduce mold issues in the home. As such, I do a lot of research about mold exposure. Today, I came across some fascinating articles looking at the link between mold-exposure and depression. This article will look at this interesting connection.Read full story

How Childhood Trauma May Be a Root Cause for ADHD

I’m a former mental health nurse and as such, I have a special interest in the roots of trauma and how it affects our behavior and neurological development over our lifetime. I also have ADHD which I didn’t know about until I hit my adult years. As a Gen X woman, none of my classmates were ever evaluated for ADHD as it wasn’t a “thing” in my day.Read full story

Are Some People More Prone to Developing Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD)?

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, and my mission is to provide solid education around how alcohol abuse affects health and mental health. Recently, I received a good question regarding alcohol abuse and alcoholic liver disease (ALD).Read full story

9 Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms You’d Never Think Of

If you’ve ever drank more than the safe drinking limit (1 drink for a woman and 2 drinks for a man), then you’re probably familiar with the dreaded hangover. As a recovering alcoholic, I remember hangovers well and hope I never experience one again.Read full story

“When the “Worst that Could Happen” Happens

In the weeks leading up to my father’s death from alcoholic cirrhosis, I had a sudden realization that all my fears about his drinking were coming true. You’d think I would’ve had a meltdown, but I didn’t. What happened instead was surprising.Read full story

Alcohol Is the Enemy of the Bipolar Brain

As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking.Read full story
8 comments

5 Signs of Unresolved Trauma You Would Never Think Of

By now, most people know that trauma can cause a lot of disruption in our lives. No matter how old we are, trauma stays lodged in the body and nervous system and creates subtle signs that we may not understand fully. Many people think that unresolved trauma is a brain issue, but that’s not true. Trauma gets lodged in the nervous system, which is found in every corner of the body. As such, there are many body/mind symptoms of trauma.Read full story

Why Alcohol-Related Gut Dysbiosis May Cause Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD)

Ever since my father died from Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) in 2016, I’ve been researching and writing educational articles about this condition. Recently, however, I’ve discovered a new piece of the puzzle. Research shows that alcohol compromises and changes the gut biome to such a degree that it may be a key to understanding ALD more fully.Read full story

Comments / 16

Community Policy