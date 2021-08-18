A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible

Ghani Mengal

In online lessons, a student managed to take over his teacher's WhatsApp account via screen sharing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAMU0_0bVYALha00
A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible:Chris Montgomery From Unsplash

A current case from India shows that the screen sharing function in online lessons has its pitfalls and can harbor security risks. A teacher from Kerala used the screen sharing function of her smartphone to explain the teaching materials to students. In doing so, she had failed to hide the incoming notifications on her cell phone from the students. One of her students used this fact to take over her WhatsApp account.

He logged on to WhatsApp with his teacher's cell phone number. However, for security reasons, a four-digit verification code is now required to verify the account, which is sent to the corresponding cell phone number. Since the teacher had activated the notifications on her smartphone during the screen sharing in the online class, the resourceful pupil could simply read this code and enter it in his WhatsApp application.

After finishing the online lesson, the teacher found that she had been logged out of her WhatsApp account. She turned on the police and finally found out with the help of the officers how the student had managed to hack her WhatsApp account.

Steps To Avoid Being Hacked

Focusing on simple and easy steps one can avoid being hacked or hijacked during screen sharing sessions. When you are sharing your screen with others, you must have to disable your notifications. In that way, no one is able to see your incoming notifications.

Also for extra security always enable Two-step authentication on all of your accounts including Whatsapp, Facebook, Google, Instagram, etc. In that way, an additional key or code is required when you sign in to your accounts.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29492b42c9fc957c0744146e9200653a.blob

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. He is a member of the Freelancers Union (USA). His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

New York, NY
29 followers
Loading

More from Ghani Mengal

Important innovations in the Corona warning app 2.7

Important innovations in the Corona warning app 2.7:Cedrik Wesche From Unsplash. Corona-Warn-App 2.7 is delivered and brings two important new functions for dealing with certificates.Read full story

This Mac costs $ 370,000 - What Makes This Apple-I So Special?

New Macs are known to be relatively expensive. But also old Macs, as the auction of a 45-year-old Apple I shows. This Mac costs $ 370,000 - which is what makes it so specialImage By RR-Auction.Read full story

Now You Can Return Apps, Films, Music, And eBooks: Apple's New Return Polices

If you make a purchase in the App Store, the Music app, or Apple TV, whether on a Mac or iPhone, you can undo it within 90 days of the purchase. In this case, the purchase amount will be automatically refunded to you. There are many reasons for a return: An app does not work as expected or you accidentally bought a Justin Bieber album instead of a Metallica album.Read full story

New EU law: Apple's Lightning Port About To Be Extinguished?

New EU law: Lightning port about to be extinguished?Daniel Romero From Unsplash. The discussion about the standardization of charging interfaces has been going on for years, but now the EU is serious about it.Read full story

Curious: Windows 3.1 On The iPad

Curious: Windows 3.1 on the iPadLinkedIn Sales Page From Unsplash. You shouldn't ask about meaning or aesthetics here. But, nostalgically, or for some games, running the age-old Microsoft operating system on a modern iPad can be satisfying.Read full story

Computational Storage Or Hard Disk As A Chip: A New Revolution Is Coming

Computational storage or hard disk as a chip:Sigmund From Unsplash. With the concept of computational storage, calculations are outsourced to the storage medium, which is more efficient and conserves resources.Read full story

Apple Watch Saves 25-Year-Old's Life

The 25-year-old New Yorker passed out and contracted a fractured skull and a life-threatening hematoma in the case. But he was fortunate!. Apple Watch saves 25-year-old's lifeBrandon Schneider.Read full story

Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022

Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022:Laura Ockel From Unsplash. Apple's mobile chip development can be predicted quite well based on a number of factors: In the past few years, the iPhone manufacturer has switched its AXX processors to the next generation of processes every two years.Read full story

44% of iPhone Users Want To Switch To iPhone 13? Why This Isn't True

44 percent of iPhone users want to switch to iPhone 13? Why is that not trueVua Tao From Unsplash. A current study by the used dealer from the USA "Sell ​​Cell" is currently making the rounds. Accordingly, around 44 percent of all iPhone users surveyed want the iPhone13 switch.Read full story

Bitcoin climbs To $45k: Dogecoin Price Increased By 25% In Last Three Months

A Dogecoin placed on top of a $50 billExecutium From Unsplash. Bitcoin surpassed the $45,000 price tag in the last hours. But the typical ups and downs of the market will continue on a small level. But experts are hopeful that Bitcoin will gain more value in the upcoming days.Read full story
Cupertino, CA

Tweets about sexism in Cupertino: Female Apple manager put on administrative leave

Apple says she has given senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik an indefinite leave of absence after complaining about sexism in the office in a tweet. This is reported by "The Verge". Accordingly, the group in Cupertino is currently investigating Gjøvik's allegations about a hostile work environment. According to the report, the Apple employee informed her colleagues via an out-of-office notification that the employee relations team had sent her on paid vacation for an indefinite period.Read full story

Consumer Advocates Warn About A Nasty Trap When Shopping Online

Keep your eyes open when shopping online: The return of goods ordered online can be a financial disaster. Keep your eyes open when shopping online:Negative Space From Pexels. The Federation of German Consumer Organizations warns of online shops that require their customers to send returns to China. The associated high shipping costs can easily reach or even exceed the value of the goods.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy