In online lessons, a student managed to take over his teacher's WhatsApp account via screen sharing.

A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible: Chris Montgomery From Unsplash

A current case from India shows that the screen sharing function in online lessons has its pitfalls and can harbor security risks. A teacher from Kerala used the screen sharing function of her smartphone to explain the teaching materials to students. In doing so, she had failed to hide the incoming notifications on her cell phone from the students. One of her students used this fact to take over her WhatsApp account.

He logged on to WhatsApp with his teacher's cell phone number. However, for security reasons, a four-digit verification code is now required to verify the account, which is sent to the corresponding cell phone number. Since the teacher had activated the notifications on her smartphone during the screen sharing in the online class, the resourceful pupil could simply read this code and enter it in his WhatsApp application.

After finishing the online lesson, the teacher found that she had been logged out of her WhatsApp account. She turned on the police and finally found out with the help of the officers how the student had managed to hack her WhatsApp account.

Steps To Avoid Being Hacked

Focusing on simple and easy steps one can avoid being hacked or hijacked during screen sharing sessions. When you are sharing your screen with others, you must have to disable your notifications. In that way, no one is able to see your incoming notifications.

Also for extra security always enable Two-step authentication on all of your accounts including Whatsapp, Facebook, Google, Instagram, etc. In that way, an additional key or code is required when you sign in to your accounts.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.