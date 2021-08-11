Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022

Ghani Mengal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB3JA_0bOoQnnR00
Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022:Laura Ockel From Unsplash

Apple's mobile chip development can be predicted quite well based on a number of factors: In the past few years, the iPhone manufacturer has switched its AXX processors to the next generation of processes every two years.

Year Chip Proceedings Architecture

2010 A4 45 NM 32 bit

2011 A5 45-32 NM 32 bit

2012 A6 32 NM 32 bit

2013 A7 28 NM 64 bit

2014 A8 20 NM 64 bit

2015 A9 16-14 NM 64 bit

2016 A10 16 FFC NM 64 bit

2017 A11 10 NM 64 bit

2018 A12 7 NM 64 bit

2019 A13 7 NM 64 bit

2020 A14 5 NM 64 bit

2021 A15 5 NM 64 bit

2022 A16 (?) 3 NM (?) 64 bit (?)

So it is easy to predict that the next but one chip for the iPhone 14 will be manufactured in a 3 nm process. There have been reports of this in the past, "Digitimes" now seems to have received specific information from the supplier industry. Accordingly, the supplier TSMC is preparing for the mass production of the new chips for the second half of 2022. This just fits into the production plans for a new generation of iPhones, as mass production of iPhones will start sometime in the summer, for the iPhone 13, for example, at the end of May 2021.

One can expect from the new process that significantly more transistors fit in the same area. This allows performance increases with the same or only slightly increased energy demand. If you continue the improvement curve from previous years, you can expect a 10 to 15 percent increase in performance this year and next.

The development with regard to Macs is interesting: The current M1 is based on the A14 chip, manufactured using the 5 nm process. It is expected that Apple will introduce professional Macs such as MacBook Pro or Mac Mini with the next generation of processors this year, but generally, an evolutionary step with the M1X is expected, which will probably be based on the A15. The manufacturer is waiting for the next jump for the 3-nanometer process in order to be able to justifiably call it Mac chip M2.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29492b42c9fc957c0744146e9200653a.blob

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. He is a member of the Freelancers Union (USA). His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

New York, NY
27 followers
Loading

More from Ghani Mengal

A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible

In online lessons, a student managed to take over his teacher's WhatsApp account via screen sharing. A Student Hacked His Teacher's WhatsApp Account During An Online Class - How That Was Possible:Chris Montgomery From Unsplash.Read full story

New EU law: Apple's Lightning Port About To Be Extinguished?

New EU law: Lightning port about to be extinguished?Daniel Romero From Unsplash. The discussion about the standardization of charging interfaces has been going on for years, but now the EU is serious about it.Read full story

Curious: Windows 3.1 On The iPad

Curious: Windows 3.1 on the iPadLinkedIn Sales Page From Unsplash. You shouldn't ask about meaning or aesthetics here. But, nostalgically, or for some games, running the age-old Microsoft operating system on a modern iPad can be satisfying.Read full story

Computational Storage Or Hard Disk As A Chip: A New Revolution Is Coming

Computational storage or hard disk as a chip:Sigmund From Unsplash. With the concept of computational storage, calculations are outsourced to the storage medium, which is more efficient and conserves resources.Read full story

Apple Watch Saves 25-Year-Old's Life

The 25-year-old New Yorker passed out and contracted a fractured skull and a life-threatening hematoma in the case. But he was fortunate!. Apple Watch saves 25-year-old's lifeBrandon Schneider.Read full story

44% of iPhone Users Want To Switch To iPhone 13? Why This Isn't True

44 percent of iPhone users want to switch to iPhone 13? Why is that not trueVua Tao From Unsplash. A current study by the used dealer from the USA "Sell ​​Cell" is currently making the rounds. Accordingly, around 44 percent of all iPhone users surveyed want the iPhone13 switch.Read full story

Bitcoin climbs To $45k: Dogecoin Price Increased By 25% In Last Three Months

A Dogecoin placed on top of a $50 billExecutium From Unsplash. Bitcoin surpassed the $45,000 price tag in the last hours. But the typical ups and downs of the market will continue on a small level. But experts are hopeful that Bitcoin will gain more value in the upcoming days.Read full story
Cupertino, CA

Tweets about sexism in Cupertino: Female Apple manager put on administrative leave

Apple says she has given senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik an indefinite leave of absence after complaining about sexism in the office in a tweet. This is reported by "The Verge". Accordingly, the group in Cupertino is currently investigating Gjøvik's allegations about a hostile work environment. According to the report, the Apple employee informed her colleagues via an out-of-office notification that the employee relations team had sent her on paid vacation for an indefinite period.Read full story

Consumer Advocates Warn About A Nasty Trap When Shopping Online

Keep your eyes open when shopping online: The return of goods ordered online can be a financial disaster. Keep your eyes open when shopping online:Negative Space From Pexels. The Federation of German Consumer Organizations warns of online shops that require their customers to send returns to China. The associated high shipping costs can easily reach or even exceed the value of the goods.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy