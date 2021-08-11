Apple Is Preparing 3-nm Chips For The iPhone 14 And Macs In 2022: Laura Ockel From Unsplash

Apple's mobile chip development can be predicted quite well based on a number of factors: In the past few years, the iPhone manufacturer has switched its AXX processors to the next generation of processes every two years.

Year Chip Proceedings Architecture

2010 A4 45 NM 32 bit

2011 A5 45-32 NM 32 bit

2012 A6 32 NM 32 bit

2013 A7 28 NM 64 bit

2014 A8 20 NM 64 bit

2015 A9 16-14 NM 64 bit

2016 A10 16 FFC NM 64 bit

2017 A11 10 NM 64 bit

2018 A12 7 NM 64 bit

2019 A13 7 NM 64 bit

2020 A14 5 NM 64 bit

2021 A15 5 NM 64 bit

2022 A16 (?) 3 NM (?) 64 bit (?)

So it is easy to predict that the next but one chip for the iPhone 14 will be manufactured in a 3 nm process. There have been reports of this in the past, "Digitimes" now seems to have received specific information from the supplier industry. Accordingly, the supplier TSMC is preparing for the mass production of the new chips for the second half of 2022. This just fits into the production plans for a new generation of iPhones, as mass production of iPhones will start sometime in the summer, for the iPhone 13, for example, at the end of May 2021.

One can expect from the new process that significantly more transistors fit in the same area. This allows performance increases with the same or only slightly increased energy demand. If you continue the improvement curve from previous years, you can expect a 10 to 15 percent increase in performance this year and next.

The development with regard to Macs is interesting: The current M1 is based on the A14 chip, manufactured using the 5 nm process. It is expected that Apple will introduce professional Macs such as MacBook Pro or Mac Mini with the next generation of processors this year, but generally, an evolutionary step with the M1X is expected, which will probably be based on the A15. The manufacturer is waiting for the next jump for the 3-nanometer process in order to be able to justifiably call it Mac chip M2.

