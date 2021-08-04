Consumer Advocates Warn About A Nasty Trap When Shopping Online

Keep your eyes open when shopping online: The return of goods ordered online can be a financial disaster.

The Federation of German Consumer Organizations warns of online shops that require their customers to send returns to China. The associated high shipping costs can easily reach or even exceed the value of the goods.

The Problem

The trick is that such online shops are not immediately recognizable. Many shops operated by Asian providers (especially from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India) are all written in German, have a German imprint, and even use the top-level domain .de to disguise themselves as German online shops. Sometimes customers would be directed to these websites via links from social media.

But if the customer is dissatisfied with the delivered product or the product is damaged and you want to make use of your right of withdrawal and send the order back, the rude awakening comes. The shop operators then request shipping to China (or any country where the seller is located) at the customer's expense.

In addition, some online shops sometimes even charge processing fees. Together with customs duties, this can add up to the value of the goods. The consumer advice centers across Germany found out about this through complaints from consumers.

The Solution

So research the experience of other customers with the online shop you are considering before placing an order. Take a look at their terms and conditions or the cancellation policy or request them in writing from the seller to clarify how the return shipment is regulated. If you have saved a few dollars, don't shop from a new online shop that is still unknown to you or is located outside of your country. Search if you can get the same product in a shop that you already know and is trustworthy.

For almost all goods ordered online, you have 14 days from receipt of the goods to cancel, even for goods that are shipped from outside of Europe and the United States.

