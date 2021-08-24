Fenton, MO

Recommended places to get meals in Fenton, MO

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rliRE_0bbnH7g500

Fenton, MO – Known as the city of the park, Fenton is also famous for its food destinations. Starting from Italian cuisines up to Mediterranean cuisines, all are served here. So, let’s look at these three recommended places to get meals where you are in Fenton.

1. Russell’s Cafe & Bakery

Having three different locations, russell’s café & bakery in Fenton offers bakeries, beers, wines from family recipes for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is also open for dinner on Monday through Friday to provide families with an approachable menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and more with many vegetarian options. They also offer dine-in with outdoor seating, takeaway, and catering services.

This family-run restaurant is located at 952 Brookwood Ctr Fenton, MO 63026.

They operate from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, they are open at 9 p.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Check this link to know more https://fenton.russellscafe.com/

2. Vivianos Festa Italiano

Operating hours: Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vivianos festa Italiano serves various Italian cuisines from quality ingredients, delis and groceries. You can try their salads, sandwiches, soups, pizza, pasta, dessert, kid’s meal, appetizer, starting from $1,59 to $11,99. They offer dine-in with a comfortable place to sit, curbside, carry-out, and catering options.

This local independent business is located at 62 Fenton Plz Fenton, MO 63026.

If you have any inquiries, check this link https://vivianoscafe.com/

3, Yiro Gyro

Open on Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., yiro gyro serves many fresh and tasty Mediterranean foods with superb service. You can try various menus as well as classic gyro, original gyro, gyro salad, spinach pie, traditional gyro, and more. Besides, they feature clean and have a pleasant, airy atmosphere.

Visit them at 657 Gravois Rd Fenton, MO 63026

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1c5109ca43f566e60166fa4c1034bc82.blob

Local reporter in St Louis

St Louis County, MO
370 followers
Loading

More from George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO

Join the Operation Space Council in Tree Planting at St. Vincent Park

St. Louis, MO – The Open Space Council for the St. Louis region is calling volunteers to join in for a volunteer workday to plant trees at St. Vincent park on Saturday, October 30 from 8.45 a.m. to 12 p.m.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

CommUNITY Arts STL in-person fundraising event features the premiere of film series, Moment of Synergy

St. Louis, MO – CommUNITY Arts STL is hosting the first major fundraising event on Friday, October 1 at Das Bevo. The fundraising event will feature the premiere of the “Moments of Synergy” film series.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Repurposing an abandoned old payphone to Free Little Library in Dutchtown

St. Louis, MO – If you haven’t noticed already, at 4018 South Grand there is an abandoned old payphone just south of Merb’s Candies. Since pay phones are not in use anymore, this old payphone is only a nostalgic reminder for those who still remember what it was.Read full story
Florissant, MO

Top-things to do in Florissant

Florissant, MO - Florissant is home to several historical sites for visitors and residents to explore. They provide historical places, recreation facilities, or even golf clubs. Well, here are the top things to do in Florissant worth your visiting.Read full story
Saint Peters, MO

Must-try delivery restaurants in St. Peters

Saint Peters, MO – Have you ever felt too lazy or busy to go out and cook your meal? Saint Peters offers you many restaurants which serve delivery services to your door. Let's check out below the recommended restaurants that provide delivery services in the area.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Volunteer workday with Open Space Council to remove invasive species in St. Vincent park for National Public Land Day

St. Louis, MO – The Open Space Council for the St. Louis Region is hosting an event for the National Public Land Day to remove invasive species at St. Vincent Park on Saturday, September 25 from 8.45 a.m. to 12 p.m.Read full story
Kimmswick, MO

Enjoy the small-town ambiance at Kimmswick Apple Butter Festival in October

Kimmswick, MO – October is a fun month for Kimmswick with their line of festivals greeting residents and visitors. The Apple Butter Festival is one of Kimmswick's annual festivals that will always take place on the last full weekend of October.Read full story
Kirkwood, MO

Must-visit juice bars in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, MO – Kirkwood has some cafes for you to visit and you can find any beverages that may suit your preferences. You may try these cafes while you are in Kirkwood and taste the healthy juice for your throat. Here is the list.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-have bath bombs from these local beauty shops in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has plenty of beauty shops that provide your toiletries needs. You may find some products of good quality from the local beauty shops. If you are interested enough to buy bath bombs and need some recommendations, you may check the products from these shops.Read full story
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Three must-visit wineries in Sainte Genevieve County, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO - Sainte Genevieve is famous for its wine industry with several vineyards spread across the county. The county has various wineries that produce the finest quality wine. You can check out these three recommended wineries in Ste. Genevieve, if you are interested in the county’s wine.Read full story
Augusta, MO

Three must-visit Vineyards & Wineries in Augusta, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO - Augusta is famous for its Wineries & Vineyards that spread across the town. The wineries and vineyards become the place to visit when people arrived in this town. Here, we have wrapped up three must-visit wineries and vineyards in Augusta, MO.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to find Mexican food for brunch in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Are you craving some breakfast burrito or Mexican foods in general for brunch and don’t know where to get one? Well not to worry because in St. Louis there are so many restaurants that serve delicious breakfast burritos. Here are some places that you can find for a breakfast burrito.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to find handcrafted bath essentials in St. Louis

St, Louis, MO – Handcrafted items have become a trend in this couple of years more people are interested in all-natural and house-made items especially bath essentials. If you are wondering where to find handcrafted home and bath essentials in St. Louis, we have some recommendations of shops you can visit.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Shop in the street of Historic Downtown St. Charles

St. Charles, MO – As you visited St. Charles you will need to explore the two hundred years old Historic Main Street which is one of Missouri’s first and largest historic districts. Throughout the street, there are several shops selling from antiques to fashion even handmade natural soaps.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

STL Children's hospital on how to differentiate between a tantrum or a meltdown

ST. LOUIS, MO - A tantrum and meltdown both include screaming, crying, and yelling during the time following, but tantrums and meltdowns aren't equivalent to one another, although the two of them are ways for your children to communicate.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Tips to cope with isolation on adolescents by STL Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS, MO - The pandemic has brought all of us to decrease our socializing in real life, these whole online schooling and social distancing cause a bigger issue for adolescents as in their less time and lack of contact outing with friends. During this time, your children need to know that they're not alone, remember to mark your impression in the support-availability to them.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Betsy Cohen, the executive director of STL Mosaic Project got awarded by NCJJ

ST. LOUIS, MO - With its purpose to promote understanding and respect for all races, religions, and cultures through its programs, The National Conference for Community and Justice of Metropolitan St. Louis, or NCJJ St. Louis, has been serving the community for more than 85 years.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Ostara's expansion to St. Louis to produce a sustainable phosphorus fertilizer

ST. LOUIS, MO - Ostara, a Vancouver-based company that directly contributes to a sustainable food system and conservation of natural resources by creating a renewable product, is expanding its wing to St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Patient's story on a skull fracture and bleeding recovery in STL Children's Hospital

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Christmas Eve 2015, Peter Needham, a 6-month-old local, hit his head which caused an injury from head trauma of his fractured skull and bleeding between the inner side of his skull and the outer membrane of his brain.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Colorful Metro Transit stop at Emerson Park Transit Center

ST. LOUIS, MO - Metro Transit has transformed the Emerson Park Transit Center to become a colorful, playful, and interactive space while their riders wait for their bus or MetroLink train. This is the second project after the transformation of the MetroBus Stop in Maplewood.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy