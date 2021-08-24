Recommended places to get meals in Fenton, MO

Fenton, MO – Known as the city of the park, Fenton is also famous for its food destinations. Starting from Italian cuisines up to Mediterranean cuisines, all are served here. So, let’s look at these three recommended places to get meals where you are in Fenton.

1. Russell’s Cafe & Bakery

Having three different locations, russell’s café & bakery in Fenton offers bakeries, beers, wines from family recipes for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is also open for dinner on Monday through Friday to provide families with an approachable menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads, and more with many vegetarian options. They also offer dine-in with outdoor seating, takeaway, and catering services.

This family-run restaurant is located at 952 Brookwood Ctr Fenton, MO 63026.

They operate from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, they are open at 9 p.m. and close at 3 p.m.

Check this link to know more https://fenton.russellscafe.com/

2. Vivianos Festa Italiano

Operating hours: Monday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Vivianos festa Italiano serves various Italian cuisines from quality ingredients, delis and groceries. You can try their salads, sandwiches, soups, pizza, pasta, dessert, kid’s meal, appetizer, starting from $1,59 to $11,99. They offer dine-in with a comfortable place to sit, curbside, carry-out, and catering options.

This local independent business is located at 62 Fenton Plz Fenton, MO 63026.

If you have any inquiries, check this link https://vivianoscafe.com/

3, Yiro Gyro

Open on Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., yiro gyro serves many fresh and tasty Mediterranean foods with superb service. You can try various menus as well as classic gyro, original gyro, gyro salad, spinach pie, traditional gyro, and more. Besides, they feature clean and have a pleasant, airy atmosphere.

Visit them at 657 Gravois Rd Fenton, MO 63026

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.