Saint Louis, MO

SLU welcomes new Billikens at Convocation

George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis University welcomes their newest Billikens and their families at Chaifetz Arena Saturday morning, August 21, for the 2021 New Student Convocation and Family Welcome.

As the traditional and official welcome, convocation is held for new students entering the University, returned to an in-person event after a year of study from home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The president of Saint Louis University, Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D., was welcome the return to Chaifetz. He said that the crowd how he addressed a camera in a room full of about 20 people the last year and now there is so much larger crowd in person which ready to begin the journey at SLU.

During his speech, Pestello says that he is delighted to welcome the new members. He also said that SLU has successfully completed the 2020-21 year academic without suspending its commitment to primarily in-person classes, entirely in-person labs, and on-campus living. All SLU communities make it happened. In addition, he encourages all the students to take advantage of every single opportunity, both on campus and off.

Similar to what Pestello has been said, Provost Michael Lewis, Ph. D., adds that it’s not only about acquiring knowledge, but it is also about generating knowledge.

Senior Nandini Fonseca, Christine E. Rollins, J.D., as the following speakers also told their experience in SLU. They encourage all the students to be active and face the challenging life for the next four years with their motivation for why they are in SLU.

At last, David Suwalsky, S.J., Ph.D., closed the ceremony with a missioning statement, and He reminded the students that they are special.

