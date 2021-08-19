Where to find Breakfast & Brunch around Waterloo

Waterloo, IL – On your way to work don’t forget to stop by for a breakfast or brunch to get the energy flowing and start a great day. Enjoy some breakfast and brunch goods in these locally-owned restaurants around Waterloo.

Bean Tree Café

Located in S Main Waterloo, the Bean Tree Café is a locally owned and operated coffee shop that will serve you freshly prepared breakfast or brunch paired with their delicious full of flavor coffee. Enjoy your breakfast inside the 170 years old building.

Order their favorite omelets and try the Southwest Omelet filled with Chorizo, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, topped with queso, green onions, and cilantro, or if you enjoy a sweet breakfast try the Blueberry Lemon Pancake.

Opens every Monday through Friday from 6.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 7.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Proving Ground

Located in Columbia Center, Proving Ground Café and Roaster will serve you a delicious breakfast paired with their selection of coffee from iced nitro brew coffee to your simple iced Americano.

Order some filling breakfast scramble with English muffins served with hash and a side of sweet and white potatoes to start your day and get energized. If you prefer to start your day with a more refreshing drink order a refreshing smoothie.

The Café is open on Monday through Friday at 6 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the café opens from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dave & Joyce's Country Kitchen

Get a quick brunch in Dave & Joyce’s Country Kitchen. The place will greet you with a great homie atmosphere and serve you a fresh and delicious breakfast to start the day. For a quick bite get a B.L.T with a fresh apple juice or a hot coffee.

They have so many dishes to choose from that will satisfy your tummy in the morning, to close the savory breakfast why not close it with a homemade pie.

The Country Kitchen is located in N Mains Street, Red Bud, and opens every Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 6 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.