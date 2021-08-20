St. Louis outdoor adventures

St. Louis, MO – With many parks and gardens, St. Louis offers many outdoor adventures for families and people to enjoy the beautiful outdoor to take a break from the bustling city. When there are so many destinations to choose from, here are some of our choices that are located along Interstate 44 or known as the I-44 corridor:

Lone Elk Park

Located in I-44 North Outer Road at 1 Lone Elk Park Rd, the park is open at 7 a.m. in the summer and 8 a.m. in the winter, though the gate is open and free to entry from 6.30 a.m. 0- 7 a.m. all year round and closes at sunset.

The Lone Elk Park is a wildlife management area, with bison, wild turkey, waterfowl, elk, and deer. There are several amenities that visitors can enjoy such as the fishing spot available for catch and release fishing only, you can also view the animals getting fed in the morning before 8 a.m. Other than that are trails and two shelters to rent.

Meramec Caverns

Located sixty miles from downtown St. Louis, Meramec Cavern is considered to be the crown jewel of Missouri. The Cavern offer visitors to view formations of a rare, unique, beautiful, and colorful mineral formation.

Tour the rarest and largest cave formation and watch the Light show, you can also ride a zipline across the Meramec River, or Pan for Gold for your children to get gold, fossils, and other gemstones.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center

Located at 11715 Cragwold Rd, Kirkwood, MO, the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is an educational park named after the area is used for manufacturing and keeping explosive powder during the Civil War and World War II.

The park is in 112 acres of oak-hickory forest where visitors can hike, bird watch, and just enjoys the beautiful nature. There are exhibits such as the backyard wildlife, conservation practiced in urban areas, a large aquarium, and interactive programs.

