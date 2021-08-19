Join in the fun with these outdoor events

St. Louis, MO – St. Louis has several beautiful gardens and outdoor including it many options for outdoor activities. There are so many spots to cycle and walk with its trails and downhill slopes, but there are also outdoor adventure events.

Here are some events that you can participate in this August:

2021 Moonlight Ramble

The 57th annual Moonlight Ramble invites you to continue the tradition and grab your bicycle and enjoy a ride under the moonlight on August 21. If you haven’t already registered, don’t miss the chance to gather with thousands of riders to enjoy a ride under the full moon in August.

The event will include a ride through St. Louis, vendor area, entertainment, event shirt, and an after-rife party accompanied with snacks and drinks.

The event will start in the Grove at 7 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. The Moonlight Ramble will start at 10 p.m. riders must start before 10.30.

Full Moon Float

Paddle on the Great River at the Full Moon Float on August 21 and August 22; enjoy a fun and magical evening.

Presented by the Big Muddy Adventure, the Full Moon Float will invite you to paddle in a canoe to a beautiful and uninhabited river island under the sky with the full moon shining above you where you can watch the sunrise while enjoying the campfire gourmet dinner that is prepared for you. Book your adventure here.

STL Riverfront Adventure

Join in for the fun on August 23, 27, and 30 with the Big Muddy Adventure to ride on a canoe and ride around the Mississippi River with guides to see the famous Chain of Rocks Bridge that enabled travelers to cross the Mississippi River. Don’t miss the fun to see so many things while riding upstream on the River. Book for the fun adventure here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.