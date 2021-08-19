Q in the Lou, the annual barbeque festival is coming in October 2021

St. Louis, MO – The wait is over! The exciting weekend filled with smoked bliss will be back for the 6th annual Q in the Lou. This BBQ festival will bring goodness to St. Louis from October 1 to October 3 at Kiener Plaza.

The Q in the Lou will bring people together to try out and enjoy the mouthwatering smoked beef with tangy sauces and spread the smoked beef aroma throughout downtown St. Louis.

his festival must be the most anticipated event for BBQ lovers and you don’t want to miss what Q in the Lou had to offer and spend all weekend among people and pitmasters.

The Q in the Lou will bring pitmasters from all over the country to one place to showcase their skills in barbeque and grilling, where you can try all of them. There will be ten pit masters attending the festival, these pitmasters are also BBQ restaurant owners and chefs with many experiences.

Two of St. Louis pit masters will be at the festival, power couple Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald from Sugarfire Smoke will serve you with their combination of traditional BBQ with their spin on the craft.

Meanwhile, Mike Emerson and John Matthew, co-founder of Pappy’s Smokehouse will serve you their favorite glazed-Memphis-inspired ribs.

The festival will not only offer you the BBQ goodness to enjoy but also to watch a live demo from each Pitmaster on stage. The live demo will also feature BBQ conversations discussing the inspiration of their creations. Besides that the festival will feature live music from awesome musicians, the line-up will be released soon so stay tuned!

Entry for the festival is free, the food and beverages are available for purchase. If you want a full experience avoiding lines, free drinks, and an all-you-can-eat BBQ get your Q Pit Pass, here.

