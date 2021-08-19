Students are encouraged to create and submit posters for the Geo-Resolution 2021 Conference

St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis University will be sponsoring the Geo-Resolution 2021 Conference alongside The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The Geo-resolution 2021: Building a 21st Century Geospatial Ecosystem is held to keep the collaboration between the government, academia, and the industry in the Geospatial Ecosystem in the St. Louis region.

The conference which will be held on September 14, 2021, will consist of several activities such as panel discussion, featured events, student mentoring lunch with career exploration, and a poster session.

The poster session encourages students to submit their creations and the Geo-Resolution 2021 will pick the best three posters to win $1,000, $750, and $500.

The poster submitted must be around the discussion or research about geospatial connection, such as having research using location science as an analytical mapping tool or discovering new ground in geospatial technologies.

Whether you are a high school student, undergraduate, graduate student in college, or a post-doctoral fellow, you are eligible to enter the poster session. All you need to do is create a poster according to your research and works on geospatial connections.

The Geo-Resolution 2021 conference is looking for both traditional posters as well as digital and interactive posters.

The poster session also encourages students who have published research or work to create a poster that highlights the work. This session will give an opportunity for these students to have their work reach a wider audience as well as professionals, other fellow students, and faculty from institutions across the St. Louis region.

Submit your poster here before August 31, and don’t miss out on the opportunity. If your poster is accepted, you will get feedback and your poster will be printed out for you.

