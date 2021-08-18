Things to Do at The Butterfly House

St. Louis, MO – The Butterfly House located in Faust Park, Chesterfield features a native butterfly garden, exhibit halls displaying live invertebrates, their own butterfly movies. It is a fun and educational destination for everyone.

The Butterfly House offers visitor conservatories home to sixty tropical butterfly species as well as over 150 tropical plants.

Explore the tropical conservatory where the environment is controlled, see the “Miracle of Metamorphosis” and learn about the different butterflies from around the world.

You can also visit the Native Butterfly Garden home to carefully selected animals to serve as a host plant for caterpillars and nectars sources for Butterfly. Tour the exhibit halls such as the Small Wonders which displays the habitat and lifestyle of invertebrates and Butterflies of the World.

Visit the Emerson Theater where you can watch a short film titled “The Butterfly Effect” where you can watch an original movie introducing the butterfly behaviors and anatomy.

Each month they have events that kids and families can enjoy. There are also signature annual events at the Butterfly House such as the Morpho Mardi Grass in February and March where families can enjoy the carnival and view the 1,500 Blue Morpho Butterflies from Costa Rica.

In June there is the Firefly Festival to celebrate the living lanterns and learn about the firefly. For December there will be a Supper with Santa to enjoying dinner while watching the butterflies through the Tropical Conservatory.

The Butterfly House also offers classes for the public to learn to identify different insects or how to attract pollinators to gardens. There are classes for all ages from kids to adults. The Butterfly House does not only offer educational classes but also arts and crafts classes where you can create beautiful crafts.

