Little Women, the upcoming production of O'FallonTheatreWorks

O’Fallon, MO – The City of O’Fallon offers so many attractions one of them is the Cultural Arts entertainment from Arts Gallery to Theatre performances. The city has its own theatre production called O’FallonTheatreWorks that has been in the community since 2001.

The O'FallonTheatreWorks is producing Little Women for its newest performance set in this October.

The O’FallonTheatreWorks offers musical, drama, and comedy performances. These performances will be held at O’Fallon Municipal Center (City Hall) at 100 North Main Street.

Previously from July through August 1, they had a performance titled “Clue The Musical”. If you miss this performance, don't miss out on their newest Little Women production.

A non-musical drama production from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, telling the story of a family during the civil war where there are only a few opportunities for women. Following the March sisters set up in the 1860s, the O’FallonTheatreWorks will bring the story alive on stage.

The O’FallonTheaterWorks has been working for this production since June and finally, O’FallonTheatreWorks will present the performance from October 15 to October 17 and October 25 to October 24.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the story live that will inspire you, especially when the story itself has been inspiring young women for over 150 years. Purchase tickets.

While anticipating the performances join in for a Tea with the Little Women on September 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come to the Rendezvous Café and Wine bar and test your knowledge of the book and movies.

The event will feature drinks and teas such as the Peach Bavarian tea like the tea Meg makes for Laurie, chicken salad croissant, one-half cucumber/Boursin on rye. Reserve a seat before it sells out contact at +1 636-474-8150

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.