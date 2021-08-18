Celebrate the end of summer and greet the beginning of fall with events at O'Day Park

St. Louis, MO – O’Day Park located in O’Fallon offers so many things from an adventure playground for kids, a banquet, conference center, and an outdoor amphitheater. The O’Day Park is a perfect place for events such as art, theater, and many more.

Since summer is ending here are some of the upcoming events you can enjoy to close the summer and greet the fall season:

Summer Sendoff

To celebrate the end of summer and return to school, the city offers entertainment and food for people to enjoy. The Summer Sendoff will be held on Sunday, August 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will feature food trucks, ZUMBA, inflatables, and live entertainment. Spend your last days of summer enjoying food and enjoy hilarious family-friendly magic and comedy with Chef Bananas

The event is free for everyone to join, see the food truck line up here.

Fall into the Arts

Enjoy the arts exhibited in the park on Sunday, September 26 while listening to music, sampling food, and drinks from the best craft breweries and wineries in the area. View the incredible work of arts where you could also purchase it the event will start from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., there will also be a live demonstration and interactive art activities.

Concert in the Park

This event was originally set for mid-July but had it pushed back to October 21. Enjoy the free concert and rock out on the weekend at the park with Dueling Pianos starting at 6.30 p.m. There will be a selection of food trucks, beers, and wine from local vendors.

For more information visit here.

