Upcoming events in Tower Grove Park

St. Louis, MO – Tower Grove Park is a wooded Victorian park preserved by an independent Board of Commissioners and Staff. The Park offers so many things from recreational activities, educational, and cultural opportunities.

Join in the fun in Tower Grove Park with its upcoming events:

Tower Grove Concerts in the Park

The Concerts in the Park is presented by Jamo, there are so many performances you can choose from and the concert will be held at The Stone Shelter in the park. Here is the lineup for the concert:

Friday, August 20: Funky Butt Brass Band

Saturday, August 21: Mom’s Kitchen

Wednesday, August 25: Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes

Thursday, August 26: Voodoo The Beatles

For more information regarding the events visit the Jamo Presents website.

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market

Created in 2006 the farmers market is a space for small business to promote their goods in Tower Grove Park, since 2006 the Market has been growing from hosting thirteen vendors to sixty vendors per week in 2020

The market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. – 12.30 a.m. every month until November 6 and every Tuesday from 4 p.m. until dusk until September 28.

Summer Children’s Concert Series: Alma de Mexico

Friday, August 20, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 10.45 a.m. | Tower Grove Park Stupp Center

The Alma de Mexico is a folklore dance group that has been performing in St. Louis for decades under the direction of Octavio Nieto. Enjoy their dance performance with eloquent movements and bursts of colors. Reserve your spot here.

Historic Heart of the Park

Tour the Central Corridor of the park on Thursday, August 26 starting from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m., and learn about the rich and fascinating history of the Central Corridor of the Park. Besides, that participants will get the opportunity to meet Henry Shaw and his vision for the park. Register for the tour here.

You and Me Under the Canopy: Herps (Ages 3-6)

Friday, August 27 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites youngsters to explore animals through storytime and songs. Learn about amphibian, reptile artifacts, frog calls, and meet the naturalists at the West End Picnic Park. Register here by August 26.

