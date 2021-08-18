Celebrating National Fishing Month in Madison County

Madison County, IL – National Fishing Month is celebrated in August and many people had been looking forward to participating in the sport. There are fishing spots you can explore around Madison County.

The county's official had hoped with the month-long celebration, people who are interested in fishing would explore Madison County for fishing spots.

Chairman Kurtz Prenzler said, “It is a chance for more people to get out there and fish the county’s waterways.”

Prenzler also explained that even though the Mississippi River is a border of the western side of the country there are still many creeks, lakes, and ponds in the county where people can fish.

For Patrick McRae, Madison County’s chief deputy treasurer, fishing is one of his hobbies and favorite sport. He participated in the celebration and challenged himself to lure a one hundred-pound catfish.

The largest fish he had caught was a ninety-pound bluefish, once he also caught a rare and unusual fish called the pallid sturgeon which is also an endangered species.

McRae explained his experience fishing in Madison County and he caught both of those fish in the Mississippi River near Alton. His interest in fishing started when he was five years old because his father took him fishing and the tradition continues with McRae’s three years old twins.

Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while also having a great father-son experience.

McRae said, “My favorite spot is at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers in Hartford.”

However, before anyone started fishing one must know the rules, especially when fishing on public waterways. Learn more here.

McRae added that the catch and release fish will help improve the native fish population and controlling the ecosystem allowing more fish to remain and reproduce.

Madison County invites people to share their fishing photos on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ifishmadcoil or #MadisonCountyIL to be featured in the upcoming issue of the county newsletter

