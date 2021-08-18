Three Worth Living Suburbs in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS, MO - Suburbs can be a place to stay for those of you who are not comfortable with traffic jams, parking problems, and congested roads. In general, suburbs have more space, greener neighborhoods, or good school districts. We have rounded up three of the best place to live in St. Louis as follows.

Richmond Heights

Richmond Heights is a suburb located at the intersection of interstates 64 and 170 in the heart of St. Louis County, with close to 10,000 population. Living in Richmond Heights, you can get a feel for the dense suburbs, and most residents have their own homes.

There are lots of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks are in this place. Its residents tend to have moderate political views, and many young professionals live in Richmond Heights. Furthermore, the public and private schools in Richmond Heights are highly rated.

"I love that I'm so close to the Galleria and my school. Parking is reasonable, and property taxes aren't too bad considering I'm still in the Ladue school district." One of the reviews on Niche.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield is a small riverside town and a western suburb of St. Louis. With a population of 47,484 residents, the median income for a household in the city was $95,006, estimated by the American Community Survey. Chesterfield's large selection of residential buildings such as Contemporary and Colonial style condos, as well as Colonial, artisan, and farmhouse-style homes.

"Chesterfield is a very nice neighborhood! The people around here are friendly, and it's a great place to raise a family. The neighboring schools are an amazing place to get a quality education." A review on Niche.

Clayton

Clayton is an inner-ring suburb of St. Louis and also the seat of St. Louis. Louis County. at the 2010 census, the population was 15,939. Clayton residents have beautiful Colonial and artisan homes, as well as modern condos. Shorter than ten miles of all the facilities in midtown St. Louis and only two miles from the St. Louis Museum of Art and the St. Louis Zoo, Clayton has lots of great outdoor recreation.

"Beautiful, green area. Mostly upscale/middle-class family-oriented residents. Calm place to live with easy access to shopping and downtown." A review on Niche.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.