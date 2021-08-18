Must-visit tea shops in Saint Louis

Loverna Journey/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers caffeine shops to boost energy shops for its residents. You can sip your caffeine to start your day or in the middle of your activities as your companion. If you are one of the caffeine lovers, whether it is coffee or tea, you may visit one of the tea shops in town. Here is the list.

1. The London Tea Room

This tea shop is located at 3128 Morganford Road, St. Louis, MO 63116. They offer both indoor and outdoor dining, where you can taste their tea with your relatives. They serve several types of teas, such as black tea, green and white tea, oolong and pu’er, herbal tea and rooibos, and many more. You may try their seasonal teas, that include Chocolate Orange and Summer’s Garden. Along with their tea menus, they are available for several goods to complete your tea-time at home. You can purchase several goods that you can see on their website. Should you have any inquiries, you can click this link to visit the website.

2. Not Jaded Boutique and Tea Room

You may visit this tea shop at 2 West Main Street, Wentzville, MO 63385. In this tea shop, you may go to their boutique as well, where they offer several services only one step away. They serve hot tea menus, such as Missouri Strawberry Splash, Chai, Blueberry Basil, Earl Grey Lavender, Oolong tea, English Breakfast, and many more. You can also enjoy their High Noon Tea Package, where there are tea and desserts to fill your tummies. Kindly visit their website to see the whole menus that are suitable for your preferences through this link.

3. Fun Café

Fun Café is located at 6604 Delmar Boulevard Unit A, Floor 2, St. Louis, MO 63130. They serve their menus with organic milk, real leaf tea, and real fruit to create healthy drinks. You may try their signature drinks, that include White Peach Oolong Tea Milk, Jasmine Milk Tea, Mashed Taro Boba Milk Tea, Panda Milk Cap Tea, Grapefruit and Orange Jasmine Tea, and Passion Fruit Yakult. Should you have any inquiries, kindly check their website at this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.