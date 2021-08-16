Disabilities Act/Section 405 Grievance Procedure on St. Louisans

ST. LOUIS, MO- The City of St. Louis has implemented the grievance procedure to provide immediate and impartial verdicts of discrimination complaints under any basis of disability on the terms of activities, services, benefits, and programs by the City of St. Louis.

As a beneficiary of Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership, and Neighborhood Stabilization Program, the City is required to follow Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, or what is known as Section 504, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, ADA.

According to the mandate, it's stated that no one should be excluded from program participation, including employment, be denied program benefits, or being discriminated, solely under their disability.

How to report

The submission of any complaints must be counted no later than 60 days after the alleged violations.

Send the submission to:

David J. Newburger

Commissioner on the Disabled

Office on the Disabled

City Hall, Room 30

1200 Market Street

St. Louis, Missouri63103

(314) 622-3686

Mr. Newburger or his emissary will meet the complainant to discuss the issues raised within the complaints and the possible prescript.

He will respond in writing (when appropriate) or accessible format to the complainant as large print, Braille, or audiotape, all in 15 business days after he received the receipt of a complaint.

Appealing could be done within the next 15 business days after receiving the receipt of response if there are any unsatisfactory in the resolve of each issue.

All written complaints, appeals, and responses from Mr. Newburger and the Director of the Department of Human Service or their emissary will be retained by the City of St. Louis for at least three years.

