Saint Louis, MO

Warrant Forgiveness Days program from St. Louis partnership with Courts and Circuit Attorney Office

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GlPon_0bSy9MaU00

ST. LOUIS, MO - Partnering with Courts and Circuit Attorney Office, City of St. Louis will hold Warrant Forgiveness Days and opens on-site vaccination opportunities.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the partnership of St. Louis city with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts, and Circuit Attorney's Office that will be made to hold the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days.

Warrant Forgiveness Days is a program designed to decrease arrests for prominently written orders of contempt, crime, or misdemeanor issued by a judge while also aiming to increase the number of vaccinated individuals.

The program will take place on Friday, August 27, at the Circuit Court and Municipal Court and August 28, at the Municipal Court from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regarding more information with the Circuit Court, individuals can call (314) 641-8214.

Answers to any questions of Municipal Court could be received through contacting (314) 622-3231.

On-site vaccinations will be available for individuals and families. The Municipal Courts will also offer an incentive for vaccinated people in the form of balances up to $100 by showing the proof of full vaccination.

On the other side, the warrant forgiveness program will allow individuals to face the fear of arrest and guide their charges on the spot or schedule a new court date.

“These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health. We have to work together to protect public health and public safety, and I’m grateful to the courts for their leadership on this issue.” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

All Municipal Court warrants are eligible for this program. Individuals with warrants prior to the Circuit Court should call and verify if they are eligible.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1c5109ca43f566e60166fa4c1034bc82.blob

Local reporter in St Louis

St Louis County, MO
242 followers
Loading

More from George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO

Online Events For Kids to Join in St. Louis Public Library

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you looking for activities for your kids at home? Instead of playing games on gadgets, it's a good idea to register your children for online events in St. Louis Public Library. You can check out the following online activities for children by St. Louis Public Library.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Outdoor Dining Restaurants & Bars in Grand Center Arts District

ST. LOUIS, MO - Restaurants with outdoor spaces can be an option to spend time with friends and family in a social atmosphere that positively impacts mental and physical health. Especially when the weather is great, it's perfect for finding a patio that serves a good meal. The Grand Center Arts District has plenty of outdoor dining options for you to enjoy.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Explore the Historic Cherokee Antique Row

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis has many exciting spots, one of which is 3.5 miles south of downtown St. Louis, Cherokee Antique Row. Historic Cherokee Antique Row is six blocks on Cherokee Street from Jefferson to Lemp Avenues. Cherokee Antique Row referred to locally as "Antique Row" or sometimes "Cherokee Row," is the perfect afternoon stroll. There are six blocks of independently owned and operated antiques, collectibles and specialty stores, art galleries, restaurants, and cafes.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Things to Explore in Grand Center Arts District

ST. LOUIS, MO - Get ready for the experience of exploring an art district full of unforgettable moments by heading to the Grand Art Center District. The Grand Center Arts District is located in the Midtown Historic District, St. Louis, north of Saint Louis University.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis outdoor adventures

St. Louis, MO – With many parks and gardens, St. Louis offers many outdoor adventures for families and people to enjoy the beautiful outdoor to take a break from the bustling city. When there are so many destinations to choose from, here are some of our choices that are located along Interstate 44 or known as the I-44 corridor:Read full story
Waterloo, IL

Where to find Breakfast & Brunch around Waterloo

Waterloo, IL – On your way to work don’t forget to stop by for a breakfast or brunch to get the energy flowing and start a great day. Enjoy some breakfast and brunch goods in these locally-owned restaurants around Waterloo.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Q in the Lou, the annual barbeque festival is coming in October 2021

St. Louis, MO – The wait is over! The exciting weekend filled with smoked bliss will be back for the 6th annual Q in the Lou. This BBQ festival will bring goodness to St. Louis from October 1 to October 3 at Kiener Plaza.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Students are encouraged to create and submit posters for the Geo-Resolution 2021 Conference

St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis University will be sponsoring the Geo-Resolution 2021 Conference alongside The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The Geo-resolution 2021: Building a 21st Century Geospatial Ecosystem is held to keep the collaboration between the government, academia, and the industry in the Geospatial Ecosystem in the St. Louis region.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Upcoming events in Tower Grove Park

St. Louis, MO – Tower Grove Park is a wooded Victorian park preserved by an independent Board of Commissioners and Staff. The Park offers so many things from recreational activities, educational, and cultural opportunities.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Join in the fun with these outdoor events

St. Louis, MO – St. Louis has several beautiful gardens and outdoor including it many options for outdoor activities. There are so many spots to cycle and walk with its trails and downhill slopes, but there are also outdoor adventure events.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Three Worth Living Suburbs in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS, MO - Suburbs can be a place to stay for those of you who are not comfortable with traffic jams, parking problems, and congested roads. In general, suburbs have more space, greener neighborhoods, or good school districts. We have rounded up three of the best place to live in St. Louis as follows.Read full story
11 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Things to Do at The Butterfly House

St. Louis, MO – The Butterfly House located in Faust Park, Chesterfield features a native butterfly garden, exhibit halls displaying live invertebrates, their own butterfly movies. It is a fun and educational destination for everyone.Read full story
O'fallon, MO

Little Women, the upcoming production of O'FallonTheatreWorks

O’Fallon, MO – The City of O’Fallon offers so many attractions one of them is the Cultural Arts entertainment from Arts Gallery to Theatre performances. The city has its own theatre production called O’FallonTheatreWorks that has been in the community since 2001.Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

Visit these florists around Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Chesterfield offers several florists that may suitable for your special occasion. The florists will give their best services to meet your expectation and arrange the flowers into a bouquet based on your order. If you are seeking florists in Chesterfield, you may visit these shops.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Must-visit tea shops in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis offers caffeine shops to boost energy shops for its residents. You can sip your caffeine to start your day or in the middle of your activities as your companion. If you are one of the caffeine lovers, whether it is coffee or tea, you may visit one of the tea shops in town. Here is the list.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Celebrate the end of summer and greet the beginning of fall with events at O'Day Park

St. Louis, MO – O’Day Park located in O’Fallon offers so many things from an adventure playground for kids, a banquet, conference center, and an outdoor amphitheater. The O’Day Park is a perfect place for events such as art, theater, and many more.Read full story
Madison County, IL

Celebrating National Fishing Month in Madison County

Madison County, IL – National Fishing Month is celebrated in August and many people had been looking forward to participating in the sport. There are fishing spots you can explore around Madison County.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis's three top cupcakes

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Calling for all cupcakes lovers around St. Louis, nothing compares to the sweetness of cupcakes when it comes into our mouth. Well, if you are craving the best cupcakes in the city, we’ve listed the three best pancakes restaurants in St. Louis for you:Read full story
Kirkwood, MO

Three recommended fast-food restaurants in Kirkwood

Kirkwood, MO – If you are in the mood for craving fast food like burgers, French fries, pizza, or fried chicken, well you have to taste these fast-food restaurants in Kirkwood city.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

From Vietnam to the United States, meet Mai Lee restaurant in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Everyone wants to perceive their well-being, whether it has to sacrifice their comfort zone. It happened to this Vietnamese family that flew away from their country to St. Louis. They succeeded to open their family-owned restaurant and become one of the most beloved restaurants in St. Louis.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy