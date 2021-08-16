Warrant Forgiveness Days program from St. Louis partnership with Courts and Circuit Attorney Office

ST. LOUIS, MO - Partnering with Courts and Circuit Attorney Office, City of St. Louis will hold Warrant Forgiveness Days and opens on-site vaccination opportunities.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the partnership of St. Louis city with the Municipal Courts, Circuit Courts, and Circuit Attorney's Office that will be made to hold the fourth consecutive Warrant Forgiveness Days.

Warrant Forgiveness Days is a program designed to decrease arrests for prominently written orders of contempt, crime, or misdemeanor issued by a judge while also aiming to increase the number of vaccinated individuals.

The program will take place on Friday, August 27, at the Circuit Court and Municipal Court and August 28, at the Municipal Court from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regarding more information with the Circuit Court, individuals can call (314) 641-8214.

Answers to any questions of Municipal Court could be received through contacting (314) 622-3231.

On-site vaccinations will be available for individuals and families. The Municipal Courts will also offer an incentive for vaccinated people in the form of balances up to $100 by showing the proof of full vaccination.

On the other side, the warrant forgiveness program will allow individuals to face the fear of arrest and guide their charges on the spot or schedule a new court date.

“These events will help participants get right with the law and get right with their health. We have to work together to protect public health and public safety, and I’m grateful to the courts for their leadership on this issue.” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

All Municipal Court warrants are eligible for this program. Individuals with warrants prior to the Circuit Court should call and verify if they are eligible.

