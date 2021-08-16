Go find these three best massages in St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Don’t you ever feel tired and want to relax your body after a really exhausting day? Go to massages therapy should be your right choice. Well, here are the three lists of massages therapies in St. Louis for you:

1. Aquarius Wellness Center for Healing Arts

Located at 7750 Clayton Rd Ste 103 Richmond Heights, MO 63117, aquarius wellness center for healing arts offers Swedish massage, couple massage, body massage, acne treatments, anti-aging treatments, back treatments, body treatments, and more services since 2013. They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This massage spot serves a sophisticated and thorough integration of interior design, lighting, acoustics, and five-star services. Go check https://aquariuswellness.com/ for more information

2. Indigo Massage & Wellness

Established in 2017, indigo massage & wellness is known as the specialist in Therapeutic Massage which is usually a blend of Swedish & deep tissue, yoga, and acupuncture. They do not only provide massage services, they also offer prenatal, stretching, myofascial, shiatsu, reflexology, hot stone, facial massage, craniosacral, reiki, and have three lovely couples massage rooms.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., this massage place offers professional therapists and licensed acupuncture.

Visit them at 1901 Arsenal St Saint Louis, MO 63118

3. Vitality Unlimited Spa

Open on Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., vitality unlimited spa offer massage, day spa, and skincare. They serve many services like deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, reflexology, acne treatments, anti-aging treatments, and more.

Since 25 years ago, this place offers safe and healthy atmospheres to relax, refresh, and renew. Their service is as excellent as their result.

Go to 29 W Moody Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119 to boost your body.

