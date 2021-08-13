Forest ReLeaf to host ArborMeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival

Creve Coeur, MO – The Forest ReLeaf of Missouri will be hosting a beer festival on Saturday, September 25 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. “ArborMeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival” will return to serve Creve Coeur a fun and positive event for the community.

The Forest ReLeaf is a non-profit organization focusing on restoring and sustaining the community’s urban forests. Since 1993 the nonprofit has been sustaining the environment and planting more than 200,000 trees throughout Missouri and Illinois.

ArborMeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival is one of the organization's events to contribute to the environment and community. All proceeds from the event will support and benefit Forest ReLeaf’s mission to enrich communities through planting trees.

The festival will include fun music, CommuniTree Gardens nursery tours, raffle prizes, and so much more. The festival will serve people unique brews to enjoy while being present in the natural beauty of the Forest ReLeaf Communitree Gardens nursery.

In each homebrew, there is at least one ingredient from trees, and this is what makes the brews unique.

Join in the fun while contributing to a positive cause and purchase tickets here.

The festival offers several choices of tickets such as $35 in advance, $50 for VIP, and $40 at the gate. The event tickets will include a tasting glass, light snacks, water, and unlimited sampling. The VIP ticket will include an early entry at 3.30 p.m. and a gift bag from ArborMeisters and a preferred parking spot.

Don’t miss your chance to hang out in the CommuniTree Gardens and purchase the ticket now since the event will be limited to 200 participants.

