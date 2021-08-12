Saint Louis community highlight: Building Bridge

Vasily Koloda/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several communities that conduct the social events. They try to perceive well-being and prosperity for everyone in need. Meet Natissia Small through her initiative, namely Building Bridge. Building Bridge is one of the community highlights to help the youth in town to pursue and succeed in their higher education.

She started her career as a campus tour guide to accompany the new students and their parents for considering higher education and giving insight into any resources they may miss. Currently, she is a Vice Provost for Access, Academic Support, and Workforce Integration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and supervise the Bridge Program.

Bridge Program focuses to help students in experiential activities, that are able to gain strength and adjust with the transition process during their time to pursue higher education. This program is not limited to those who want to attend UMSL, but it is open to underserved communities as well.

Small stated that through this program, she wants to reach every student from different educational backgrounds and every racial, ethnic, and socio-economic group. She believes it is an important thing for students and their parents to join the program and it is what keeps motivate her to do this work.

Bridge Program’s highlight is the Express Scripts Saturday Academy: From March through October, where high school students will attend 10 workshops every Saturday and they will learn math, science, written and oral communication, career development, and every planning for their college journey.

There are several programs that Bridge Program offer, such as Summer Academy for high school students, a Middle School Academy, and Parent Academy. It offers math and science after-school clubs. Furthermore, Eyes on Diversity also provides hands-on activities regarding optometry.

Small, through Bridge Program, uses a holistic approach in academics, counseling, or other aspects that support students to perceive their success.

