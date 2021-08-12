Ten Toe Express: Start your Fall journey in Great Rivers Greenway Saint Louis

Takahiro Sakamoto/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the places that offer several spots to create a great journey this Fall. If you are going to visit St. Louis, you may join Ten Toe Express for a walking group program to visit the landmark of the town, where you can enjoy the scenery starting from September 1.

Ten Toe Express provides several people in one group with linking transit and they will bring your ten toes to visit places in St. Louis that you do not want to waste. You will be guided by the local guide and meet them at one of the MetroLink stations as your checkpoint. During the event, they will bring you to the nicest restaurant to fill your hungry bellies. You can experience everything in just one step.

On Wednesday, September 1, you may start your falling leaves season in Great Rivers Greenway, where you will start to reminisce St. Louis from the Sunnen Station and Deer Creek Greenway. The location will serve the combination of nature, culture, and history of the town that can widen your knowledge about St. Louis.

In this Great Rivers Greenway walking tour, you will have Elizabeth Simons, Community Program Manager with Great Rivers Greenway, as the special guest. Furthermore, you will pass approximately 3,7 miles from the Sunnen Station to Lorraine Davis Park and back. In the middle of the tour, you will visit various spots, such as the North Webster historic African-American Community and the confluence of the Deer and Shady Creeks.

If you are willing to join this program, you can register through this link and the tour will start at 9.15 a.m from Shrewsbury MetroLink Station.

Should you have any inquiries, kindly contact them through info@cmt-stl.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.