On September 22, Vom Fass St. Louis will present Meet The Winemaker from Raineri Wines

ST. LOUIS, MO – Vom Fass St. Louis is hosting a Meet the Winemaker event featuring Luciano Racca on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event will take place in the Vom Fass at Manchester rd, Maplewood, MO.

The evening will be filled with knowledge about wine, as well as a wine tasting with Luciano Racca.

For several years Vom Fass has had Raineri Wines in their shop, and they would welcome Luciano Racca of Piedmont, Italy’s Raineri Wines, to share his knowledge regarding winemaking. Participants will get the opportunity to learn about Italian wines and their winemaking process, as well as the in-depth terroir, laws, and the art of Italian wines.

Luciano is known to produce some of the best-loved wines from Italy, such as Barlo, Nebbiolo, and Barbera. Luciano will also share the Raineri Wines philosophy as the great Marter Piedmontese winemakers that every wine must be respected, maniacal selection of oak used for aging, and regular tasting to discover the evolution of wine.

Don’t miss the opportunities in this event and register for $25 here.

The event will also feature a sit-down wine tasting, and Vam Foss will provide participants with incredible wines. There will be five different wines to taste and learn the taste of each of the wines.

The event will encourage and apply a safe and socially distanced manner and the requirement to wear a mask at all times. The event will also be limited to only fifteen people, and there will be assigned tables for each guest.

For more information regarding this event, please contact at vomfass.slmo@vomfassusa.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.