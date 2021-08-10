Saint Louis, MO

LindenGiving providing school supplies for St. Charles students

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YU8sp_0bNFgKkS00

St. Louis, MO – Lindenwood University's community outreach endeavor, LindenGiving was established in 2020 focusing on serving and providing essential needs for the community in St. Charles. LindenGiving partners with local non-profit organizations to support the initiatives and engage.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been struggles in the school years. On Wednesday, July 25, LindenGiving has partnered with a non-profit organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to stuff backpacks with school supplies for middle and high school students within St. Charles.

Said Beverly Porter, LindenGiving’s Chairperson “Big Brothers Big Sister says typically people help with the elementary school students’ supplies."

She continued, "So, it’s really nice that we could come alongside the middle and high school students to donate needed supplies for them especially since these years of schooling can be quite difficult. Plus, it was great how this endeavor targeted the same age group of students as our project next week at St. Charles West High School.”

Volunteers across Lindenwood University have participated in preparing the backpacks. LindenGiving will provide school supplies such as binders, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pencils, pens, highlighters, colored pencils, as well as hygiene items which include cosmetic products and deodorants.

Beverly Porter led LindenGiving's initiative to provide help and support for the community is in accordance with Lindenwood University's value of excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, as well as teamwork.

Brittany Brown, director of employee development and learning academy, had stated that the initiative is a way for Lindenwood University to give back to the people in the community and to show that Lindenwood cares for those in need.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1c5109ca43f566e60166fa4c1034bc82.blob

Local reporter in St Louis

St Louis County, MO
130 followers
Loading

More from George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO

Plan your romantic getaway with these three places on Ste. Genevieve

ST. LOUIS, MO - After a long week of work, a weekend is a perfect time to spent days with lovers. There are plenty of places to go with lovers. We recommended these three places in Ste. Genevieve for lovers to spend their romantic getaway.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Fun and active places for kids to visit in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – Parents will know how kids can be very active and it will be hard to keep them still. Since being active is good and healthy, more kids should be encouraged to be active. Active kids sometimes need fun and active place other than at home, here is our list of fun and active places for kids to visit:Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

3 best Pakistani restaurants to try in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you're in the mood for spicy and savory food would like to try Mutton Curry and Naan bread, Biryani rice, or Chicken Masala, then you should try visiting these Pakistani restaurants around St. Louis.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to enjoy cheap dinner in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – When the weekend comes you might want to enjoy a night out while also enjoying the food but you don’t want to spend too much money for dinner. Well having dinner doesn’t always involve spending a lot of money.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Black-owned beauty products to try from St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Founded by Ohun Ashe, For the Culture STL aims to connect black people with black-owned businesses and events in St. Louis. To support the businesses, it features the catalog so people know where to go and what to show up for.Read full story
Saint Charles, MO

Top 3 Vintage and Used Items Shops in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, MO – There is no need to buy new things when the old ones are waiting to be loved by you. In St. Charles, you can find a variety of shops selling vintage and secondhand items that are still worthy of re-wearing.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Let's get to nature & wildlife areas around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO- Spending some time out in nature will always find its way to soothe our mind, the sound of trees branches-and leaves moving in sync with the wind, as well as melodies of the wildlife water continuously flowing.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Baetje Farms: an award-winning cheese farm in Ste. Genevieve

ST. LOUIS, MO - Baetje Farms is a family-owned-and-operated goat cheese farm founded by Steve and Veronica Baetje 20 years ago. Their interest was discovering the finest way to create "Pure Artisan Farmstead" goat cheeses in the French style.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Where to find the best Gooey Butter Cake

St. Louis, MO – Gooey butter cake is known as St. Louis traditional cake, the gooey butter can is not usually served as a typical dessert cake but more of a coffee cake. Did you know that this sweet and scrumptious cake was actually made by accident? The gooey butter cake is made with yellow cake mix, cream cheese, and a lot of butter.Read full story
1 comments
Kirkwood, MO

Best bars to try in Kirkwood

Kirkwood, MO – After a long week of work and you are looking for a night out with some friends the best place to visit is a bar. Having a night out is one way you can release some stress and have fun all through the night.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Sports bars to try in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO – When your favorite sports team is playing there is nothing more fun than sharing the same excitement with other fans. Bring some friends to a sports bar and cheer for your favorite team.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

African American food festival at STL Foundry

ST. LOUIS, MO - Annually, the Taste of Black St. Louis attracts locals and tourists together, with a wide variety of merchants, food displays, and more. The Taste of Black St. Louis will take place on September 10, 2021.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

City Foundry STL Food Hall is now open featuring local food stalls to try

St. Louis, MO – Located in Midtown St. Louis, the heart of the city, City Foundry STL public market is a new place for people to gather whether for dining, working, or even playing. It is also a place for makers and merchants to gather and provide goods for the community to enjoy.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Notorious marathon on the 1904 Olympics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - We all know that St. Louis is the first American city that hosted the Olympics. But, as the first city, there is one rough race during the 1904 Olympics. The race was a marathon on August 30, with the temperature in the city reached 90 degrees. Besides the temperature, the officials drove cars during the race, making exhaust and dust that interfering runners to breathe. Those conditions made the runners dehydrated.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The upcoming 2021 Sinquefield Cup by The Grand Chess Tour

ST. LOUIS, MO - 2021 Sinquefield Cup will be the fifth and final match of the 2021 Grand Chess Tour. The event will also be held in the Chess Capital of the United States, featuring 10 solid chess players around the world.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Welcome Neighbor STL: the helping-hand for refugees in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several communities that have social missions to help everyone in need. Some vulnerable people may need to protect themselves to perceive their well-being and prosperity in society. One of the St. Louis communities that do such a mission is Welcome Neighbor STL.Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

3 Best Custom Cakes Bakeries around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - Are you looking for a nice cake to celebrate your special day or for your loved ones? Some of these cake shops can be your choice. These cake shops do offer cakes at affordable prices, but the quality is unquestionable.Read full story
Creve Coeur, MO

Forest ReLeaf to host ArborMeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival

Creve Coeur, MO – The Forest ReLeaf of Missouri will be hosting a beer festival on Saturday, September 25 from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. “ArborMeisters Homebrew + Craft Beer Festival” will return to serve Creve Coeur a fun and positive event for the community.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Ten Toe Express: Start your Fall journey in Great Rivers Greenway Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is one of the places that offer several spots to create a great journey this Fall. If you are going to visit St. Louis, you may join Ten Toe Express for a walking group program to visit the landmark of the town, where you can enjoy the scenery starting from September 1.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis community highlight: Building Bridge

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several communities that conduct the social events. They try to perceive well-being and prosperity for everyone in need. Meet Natissia Small through her initiative, namely Building Bridge. Building Bridge is one of the community highlights to help the youth in town to pursue and succeed in their higher education.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy