LindenGiving providing school supplies for St. Charles students

St. Louis, MO – Lindenwood University's community outreach endeavor, LindenGiving was established in 2020 focusing on serving and providing essential needs for the community in St. Charles. LindenGiving partners with local non-profit organizations to support the initiatives and engage.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been struggles in the school years. On Wednesday, July 25, LindenGiving has partnered with a non-profit organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri to stuff backpacks with school supplies for middle and high school students within St. Charles.

Said Beverly Porter, LindenGiving’s Chairperson “Big Brothers Big Sister says typically people help with the elementary school students’ supplies."

She continued, "So, it’s really nice that we could come alongside the middle and high school students to donate needed supplies for them especially since these years of schooling can be quite difficult. Plus, it was great how this endeavor targeted the same age group of students as our project next week at St. Charles West High School.”

Volunteers across Lindenwood University have participated in preparing the backpacks. LindenGiving will provide school supplies such as binders, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, pencils, pens, highlighters, colored pencils, as well as hygiene items which include cosmetic products and deodorants.

Beverly Porter led LindenGiving's initiative to provide help and support for the community is in accordance with Lindenwood University's value of excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, as well as teamwork.

Brittany Brown, director of employee development and learning academy, had stated that the initiative is a way for Lindenwood University to give back to the people in the community and to show that Lindenwood cares for those in need.

