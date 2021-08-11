Maplewood, MO

Consider which restaurants were highlighted at Maplewood Restaurant Week

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUXi6_0bNAVAbA00

MAPLEWOOD, MO – The City of Maplewood is organizing a fun event to benefit local businesses. The event runs from August 9 to August 15. The Maplewood Restaurant Week is also an opportunity to find a new restaurant or rediscover old favorite restaurants.

Maplewood Restaurant Week is an annual event that includes lunch and dinner options ranging from $25 to $35 to $50.

The event invites residents to enjoy having lunch or dinner in the restaurants and choosing to dine indoors or outdoors. Some restaurants offer a carryout.

Here are the restaurants featured in Maplewood Week:

Asador del Sur

Step inside and try the unique jewel of Latin American cuisine right here in the Midwest. Asador del Sur will serve foods rooted in Portugal, Argentina, and Brazil and bring a fine selection of Uruguayan cuisines and wineries. The food price is ranged between $35 and $50

Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions

Bolyard’s is bringing Maplewood the freshest meat from local Missouri farms. The Bolyard’s offers a selection of meat such as beef, lamb, pork, and poultry. The price range at Bolyard’s is around $25.

Boogaloo

Try and get a taste of Caribbean, Cuban and Creole cuisine, and don’t miss out on their delicious tapas and large plates. Since the Boogaloo is also a bar, they offer their specialty cocktails, mojitos, caipirinhas, wine, and beer. The price point here is $35.

Casa Maya

If you are craving a good Tex-Mex, Casa Maya is the answer for you. They will serve you fresh and well-prepared Mexican food paired with giant margaritas. The price range is around $35

Elmwood

Elmwood will offer you their Pizza Champ that will make it the center stage. Serving you with different pizza and their specialty pies, such as Taco Pizza and Buffalo Chicken. You can also create your own pizza as you desired. The price point for Elmwood is $35

Schlafly Bottleworks

Providing you have provided hand-brewed authentic beers since 1991 and try their extensive selections of beers with a price range around $35.

The Blue Duck

The Blue Duck will serve you delicious burgers, brunch platters, and even duckling. Enjoy a brunch or dinner at the Blue Duck with a price point of $35

The Crow’s Nest

Located in a corner in Maplewood, the Crow’s Nest has been serving Maplewood for nearly ten years. Try out their signature cocktails and their delicious dishes. The price range at Crow’s Nest is $35.

