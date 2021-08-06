Washington University St. Louis launched the COVID-19 exposure notification system

ST. LOUIS, MO - Washington University in St. Louis launched a notification system called MO/Notify. It allows the community in the university to track the COVID-19 exposure.

With the MO/Notify, users will receive notifications if they are near other users who tested positive for COVID-19.

The system itself is still in trial to make sure that the system is effective for preventing COVID-19. When the trial period is done, the system will be expanded to cover more areas and people.

The design and deployment were led by The Institute for Informatics with the help of Google and Apple for the notifications. It has secured approval from the state of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

To use the system, download the MO/Notify app from Google Play for Android or click the Exposure Notification in Settings on iPhone.

“We are now adding this exposure notifications system to our current set of tools that we can harness against the spread of COVID-19, including testing, traditional contact tracing, symptom monitoring, masking and vaccination to keep our campus communities safe,” said Philip R.O. Payne, PhD, director of the university’s Institute for Informatics and the chief data scientist for the School of Medicine.

The system worked through the Bluetooth feature on smartphones. When two people are close enough, their smartphones will exchange unique codes and save them for 14 days. The code will change periodically to protect user's privacy.

The data of people who tested positive for COVID-19 will be verified by the university’s occupational health or student health office to prevent a false alarm. The system is expected to reduce direct contact with COVID-19 and eventually stop the spread of the virus.

