Washington University in St. Louis has appointed a vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Washington University in St. Louis has appointed the first new vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer. Since August 1, Dedric Carter has started to work in his new position.

Formerly known as vice chancellor for operation and technology transfer at the Washington University in St. Louis, Carter is also experienced. He has a national reputation in the field of academic innovations.

Now, starting his new role as a vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer (CCO), Carter will provide knowledge and strategy to increase the culture of innovation, enhance the intellectual property assets, and find new opportunities in entrepreneurship.

To develop the innovation activities throughout the university, Carter will look for internal and external partners.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, Ph.D., said. “As CCO, Dedric will have oversight of the Office of Technology Management in addition to many of our existing entrepreneurial programs. We are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber to step into this critical role for the university.”

Before starting his career at Washington University, he was an assistant dean at MIT, responsible for MIT’s development portfolio, outreach programs, strategic entrepreneurial initiative, and the establishment of the MIT-Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory partnership in Braga, Portugal.

Besides the academic experiences, Carter also worked as a senior adviser for strategic initiatives in the Office of the Director of National Science Foundation (NSF) and an executive secretary to the U.S National Science Board.

Currently, Carter is an active member of the St. Louis community, such as the board member of the Academy of Science of St. Louis, Junior Achievement of St. Louis, University City Children’s Center, and Saint Louis Art Museum.

He is also on the executive committee for the Delmar Divine project and the vice president for the St. Louis Repertory Theater.

