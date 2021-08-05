Saint Louis, MO

Listen to a Podcast by Olin Business School featuring Paulino do Rego Barros Jr.

George Vandervalk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpQVU_0bI8qOnz00

ST. LOUIS, MO - Olin Business School Washington University in St. Louis "On Principle" campus podcast released its fourth episode titled "Out of the Breach" on July 27, 2021

The episode features special speaker Paulino do Rego Barros, a Washington University alumnus and a company's CEO with many experiences in the business industry. He is also the president of PB&C Global Investments LLC, a company he started in 2008.

In this podcast, Kurt Greenbaum, the host, discussed the business experiences and insights from do Rego Barros and Kurt Dirks, vice-chancellor of the international affairs of the university.

"For Paulino, it was about four principles: open communication, getting control of the situation, engaging with all the company’s stakeholders, and focus and execution throughout the process," said Greenbaum.

do Rego Barros shared his stories of when he was in charge of managing the fallout from one of the largest breaches in history at Equifax in summer 2017. It all started when the hackers illegally accessed the private information of the customers, as well as the employees.

“We had people being attacked publicly, people avoiding mentioning the fact that they worked for Equifax,” he said.

The podcast topic emphasizes steps on how business leaders have to make decisions after data breaches and the implications of the situation.

More importantly, it also discusses the business re-establishment of customers' trust and relationship as Greenbaum delve into the trick to deal with the external parties such as consumers, customers, regulators and policymakers.

Listen to the full podcast here (https://olin.wustl.edu/EN-US/News/podcast/Pages/barros.aspx?utm_campaign=later-linkinbio-wustlbusiness&utm_content=later-19442958&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkin.bio#.YQqzUvLKvs8.twitter) or read the transcript here (https://olin.wustl.edu/docs/Communication/S1Ep4-OutoftheBreach-transcript.pdf)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_1c5109ca43f566e60166fa4c1034bc82.blob

Local reporter in St Louis

St Louis County, MO
117 followers
Loading

More from George Vandervalk

Saint Louis, MO

Missouri History Museum launches an exhibit to highlight women suffrage from 1764 to 1918

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Missouri History Museum is celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment which is Women's Right to Vote with an exhibit "Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage."Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The American Islamic Montessori Association Afternoon first Tea & Silent Auction Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, MO – This year, The American Association Montessori Association or known as AIMA is hosting its first-ever annual Afternoon Tea & Silent Auction Fundraiser. The event will take place on August 29 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lodge Des Peres, MO.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Washington University St. Louis launched the COVID-19 exposure notification system

ST. LOUIS, MO - Washington University in St. Louis launched a notification system called MO/Notify. It allows the community in the university to track the COVID-19 exposure. With the MO/Notify, users will receive notifications if they are near other users who tested positive for COVID-19.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Washington University in St. Louis has appointed a vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Washington University in St. Louis has appointed the first new vice chancellor for innovation and chief commercialization officer. Since August 1, Dedric Carter has started to work in his new position.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

On August 7, come to the Laclede's Landing Bicentennial Celebration

ST. LOUIS, MO – On Saturday, August 7, as part of the 200th anniversary of Missouri's statehood, the Missouri Historical Society hosts a Guided History Walk and associated festivities in Laclede's Landing, St. Louis, as the starting and ending point.Read full story
Kimmswick, MO

Kimmswick will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Witches Night Out

Kimmswick, MO – Kimmswick will host Witches Night Out's 10th-anniversary celebration on October 9, 2021, at the Historic Town of Kimmswick. Witches Night Out is a fundraising event for girls aged 21 and older. The event offers a fun night out in the town for women only. Women can wear witchy costumes while enjoying the music and entertainment available at the event.Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Community College and partners support tech career opportunities for African American and Hispanic students

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis Community College had prepared a new program for fall 2021 to focus on career opportunities and support in cybersecurity, software development, web development, or network engineering, for Black and Hispanic/Latinx students.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the city will provide assistance following the lifting of the eviction moratorium

St. Louis, MO – Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC's decision to allow the lifting of the eviction moratorium, Mayor Jones Tishaura O. Jones continues the effort to support and assist families who suffer from the impact.Read full story
4 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Women's Foundation of Greater St. Louis weighs in on violence impact on women's economic condition

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Women’s Foundation of Greater Saint Louis has reported the impact of intimate partner violence or IPV on women’s economic wellbeing. The report was written by Katrina Miller, Brown School MSW Practicum student.Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Historical Society will give ice cream treats in celebration of 200 years of Missouri State

ST. LOUIS, MO - Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis invites residents of Missouri to celebrate 200 years of Missouri State with the state's dessert, ice cream. The event takes place throughout the museum at 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis on August 10. This event is a part of the 2021 Missouri Bicentennial programs to celebrate 200 years of Missouri State.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Public Library launch a program to develop children literacy

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Public Library's (SLPL) own 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program aims to increase literacy for children in the St. Louis area. Through this program, SLPL will provide book recommendations, literacy tips, and free books to help your child a head start in reading 1,000 books before they start kindergarten.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Blues Early August New Contracts Updates

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues struck a deal with Jordan Kyrou on a two-year contract and Dakota Joshua for a year two-way contract. The recently signed contract by Kyrou is worth $5.6 million ($2.8 million AAV) and $750,000, in the NHL and $100,000, AHL level for Joshua.Read full story
Saint Charles County, MO

Block the Bite: Ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses

St. Louis, MO – The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection’s Mosquito Control program will work with the residents of St. Charles to help reduce exposure to mosquitoes. Since mosquitoes are a risk for spreading diseases not only to people but also to pets.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Summer Camp by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to help young musicians make their own music

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Symphony Orchestra expanded its educational programs through a variety of projects. They collaborated with Breach, an organization that offers a digital course to schools across the country, to create SoundLab Summer Camp for the first time. The camp is supposed to help young musicians to make their own music.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Lester's debut as the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO - The 6-1 series-opening loss to the Braves is surely painful for the Cardinals, not to mention Jon Lester. The game was his debut as a Cardinals. He let the first seven batters reach base and four runs to score before an out was recorded.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The Greater St. Louis, Inc. is Accepting Diverse Business Accelerator for Fall 2021

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Greater St. Louis, Inc. is going to conduct Diverse Business Accelerator, or DBA, for its Fall 2021 participants that will receive $5,000, unrestricted capital and tuition fee for $1,000. They are also affiliated with Kauffman Foundation that gives $3,000 to this program.Read full story
Maryland Heights, MO

Maryland Heights' mayor's statement and August highlights

Maryland Heights, MO – Mayor Mike Moeller sends a message to the resident of the City of Maryland Heights that highlights the events that will happen this from August to the end of the year and safety tips for the neighborhood.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

The American Society of Transplantation has honored a SLUCare physician

St. Louis, MO – Krista Lentine, M.D., Ph.D., has earned an award from The American Society of Transplantation for senior clinical science at the professorial level. Lentine is an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine at Saint Louis University and the medical director of living kidney donation at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Top five St. Louis signature foods and where to find them

ST. LOUIS, MO – From sweet to savory, food lovers out there know they don’t want to miss the delicious best kept culinary secrets St. Louis had to offer. Come and have a taste of the five St. Louis signature foods.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy