Listen to a Podcast by Olin Business School featuring Paulino do Rego Barros Jr.

ST. LOUIS, MO - Olin Business School Washington University in St. Louis "On Principle" campus podcast released its fourth episode titled "Out of the Breach" on July 27, 2021

The episode features special speaker Paulino do Rego Barros, a Washington University alumnus and a company's CEO with many experiences in the business industry. He is also the president of PB&C Global Investments LLC, a company he started in 2008.

In this podcast, Kurt Greenbaum, the host, discussed the business experiences and insights from do Rego Barros and Kurt Dirks, vice-chancellor of the international affairs of the university.

"For Paulino, it was about four principles: open communication, getting control of the situation, engaging with all the company’s stakeholders, and focus and execution throughout the process," said Greenbaum.

do Rego Barros shared his stories of when he was in charge of managing the fallout from one of the largest breaches in history at Equifax in summer 2017. It all started when the hackers illegally accessed the private information of the customers, as well as the employees.

“We had people being attacked publicly, people avoiding mentioning the fact that they worked for Equifax,” he said.

The podcast topic emphasizes steps on how business leaders have to make decisions after data breaches and the implications of the situation.

More importantly, it also discusses the business re-establishment of customers' trust and relationship as Greenbaum delve into the trick to deal with the external parties such as consumers, customers, regulators and policymakers.

Listen to the full podcast here (https://olin.wustl.edu/EN-US/News/podcast/Pages/barros.aspx?utm_campaign=later-linkinbio-wustlbusiness&utm_content=later-19442958&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkin.bio#.YQqzUvLKvs8.twitter) or read the transcript here (https://olin.wustl.edu/docs/Communication/S1Ep4-OutoftheBreach-transcript.pdf)

