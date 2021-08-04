Lester's debut as the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO - The 6-1 series-opening loss to the Braves is surely painful for the Cardinals, not to mention Jon Lester. The game was his debut as a Cardinals. He let the first seven batters reach base and four runs to score before an out was recorded.

The game showed even the three-time World Series Champion that had great resumes in his sixteen years playing in the league had nervousness in his first game as the Cardinals. But he settled in and battled his way through them, needing only 57 pitches over the next four frames to do what he came out to do: become innings-eater and provide a steady hand for the Cardinals.

Lester said that he was nervous when he was on the mound thinking about his first appearance as the Cardinals.

Lester's night may be admired. It was pleasing to see that he was able to overcome a tough first inning with five innings to begin six consecutive days with games.

The Tuesday loss seems to be hurtful because they were struggling into a month with every series except their two series against teams under .500 win percentages, including 16 against the Pirates and Royals.

However, Miles Mikolas turned his third rehab when the Cardinals played against the Braves. This is a good sign for the Cardinals because Mikolas could get in the rosters very soon. The Cards will determine whether to give Mikolas one more rehab start, though they have let him work up to the Major Leagues.

There is also Jack Flaherty, who will make his third rehab start shortly as he seeks to end a two-and-a-half-month hiatus. The return of these two players might help the Cardinals to get back on track.

