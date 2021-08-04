Summer Camp by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to help young musicians make their own music

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Symphony Orchestra expanded its educational programs through a variety of projects. They collaborated with Breach, an organization that offers a digital course to schools across the country, to create SoundLab Summer Camp for the first time. The camp is supposed to help young musicians to make their own music.

SoundLab Summer Camp came from their own SLSO SoundLab intended for teachers and families. The campers use Soundtrap as their workstation to create music. They made their own sounds then compiled them on a shared audio editing program.

The camp itself was held through the Zoom app in a group consisting of four to six students from third to fifth graders.

Danny Clay, a composer, has also appeared in this camp as the guest mentor. He gave his advice to the campers about adding percussion below the instrumentation.

The summer camp was created to encourage the next generation of music lovers by incorporating activities that explore musical creation using digital tools. It helped 24 young musicians learn to make their own music with lyric composition, audio recording, and digital music editing.

At one fun activity, a camp counselor read aloud a chapter of a story to the children in her group, who then followed the story and played sounds to highlight the story.

At the end of the Summer Camp, campers created a collaborative musical composition based on their favorite things about life on Earth. The campers created and produced the music, which included percussion lines, repeating motifs, and lyrics. You can listen to the music produced by the campers through the Sound of Summer Music Camps website at https://www.slso.org/en/edu/summer-camps/.

