The Greater St. Louis, Inc. is Accepting Diverse Business Accelerator for Fall 2021

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Greater St. Louis, Inc. is going to conduct Diverse Business Accelerator, or DBA, for its Fall 2021 participants that will receive $5,000, unrestricted capital and tuition fee for $1,000. They are also affiliated with Kauffman Foundation that gives $3,000 to this program.

The participants can join the program for 12 weeks, it contains of interactive business program with race, ethnic, and gender-based. They will get the insights to develop their business with the basic knowledge to start the business.

Valerie Patton, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer of the Greater St. Louis, Inc. and President of the Greater St. Louis Foundation mentioned that they will have a Capital Access Pool to give all the participants that completed the program up to $15,000, until 2022. This program aims to give a chance for all entrepreneurs—specifically small business owners of color and women—to grow their business since capital is often a barrier for them.

Their partnership with Kauffman Foundation is succeeding to create Capital Access Pool and waive the tuition fee. The foundation is extended its initial one-year grant for three years, from 2022 to 2024. The extension will allow DBA to add more coaches and subject matters regarding legal, marketing and accounting, and accept more applicants.

90% of DBA graduates said their business knowledge is expanded and the program has given significant impact to their business. Kayla Dennis, a 2019 DBA graduate, stated DBA taught the applicants to work on the business instead of in the business.

The Fall 2021 program is going to conduct on September 8 and meet every Wednesday morning for three hours, starting on November 17. All participants have the same chances to get $25,000, in equity-free capital to invest in their business.

For further information, kindly contact Lakesha Mathis, a DBA director, on (314) 444-1165 or lakesha@greaterstlinc.com.

