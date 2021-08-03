The American Society of Transplantation has honored a SLUCare physician

St. Louis, MO – Krista Lentine, M.D., Ph.D., has earned an award from The American Society of Transplantation for senior clinical science at the professorial level.

Lentine is an associate professor of medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine at Saint Louis University and the medical director of living kidney donation at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Krista Lentine was presented with the 2021 Clinical Science Established Investigator Award held at a virtual American Transplant Congress. Several doctors of medicine and medicine professors had nominated Lentine for the award.

When Lentine received the award, she was allowed to give a speech. She thanked all the people that supported her, including Henry Randall, M.D., SLUCare Transplant Center Executive Director, and Abdominal Transplant Division Chief at the SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Lentine said, “Transplantation is inherently a team-based discipline – and is arguably unique in the depth of its foundation in collaboration. The field also maintains a unique emphasis on research and innovation.”

Besides the Clinical Science Established Award, Lentine and Randall were admitted as the 2021 Fellow of the American Society of Transplantation. They both worked on research and co-authored an article titled “Liver Transplantation” in 2017, which presented a pan medication that plays in the patient’s liver transplantation.

Since then, Lentine has co-authored three hundred peer-reviewed journal articles as well as several book chapters. She was also a lead editor for a 2021 textbook about living kidney donation.

In addition, Lentine had received many awards from 2018 through 2021. Her achievements are the result of her hard work and her mentorship from Mark Schnitzler, Ph.D., and Daniel Brennan, M.D.

She stated that mentors and teamwork are an important part of success in academic and clinical practices. She decided to pass on her knowledge and mentor the next clinical scientists.

