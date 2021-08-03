Maryland Heights' mayor's statement and August highlights

Maryland Heights, MO – Mayor Mike Moeller sends a message to the resident of the City of Maryland Heights that highlights the events that will happen this from August to the end of the year and safety tips for the neighborhood.

Last 2020 due to the pandemic, there have been many events in the city that is canceled and the no travel rule. However, this 2021 the Mayor reminded that there had been a recovery to the City of Maryland Heights, and visitors continue to come to Maryland for work or recreation.

This August marks the end of summer and for the young to return to school. Summer might end, but the City of Maryland Heights will continue to have outdoor concerts booked with music acts until October. There will be many events for residents or tourists to enjoy. Check the event calendar to see upcoming shows and lineups.

This August, the city invites residents to prepare for the annual Maryland Heights Night Out (MHNO) celebration. Returning in 2021, this “Party in the Streets” will take place on Saturday, September 25. Residents can participate and sign up as a party planning host, and you can prepare and plan to make a fun party on your block!

One event that always took place in Maryland Heights for the past five years is the MSE Racing Triathlon, an event for athletes to participate in swimming, cycling, and running competitions at the Creve Coeur Park. The MSE Triathlon will be held on September 5.

Contributing to the city is as important as being a good neighbor and ensuring the safety of the neighborhoods. Help make your community safe and use social media platforms such as Facebook and Nextdoor to report if you see something suspicious, see the list of the city’s official pages here.

