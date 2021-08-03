$3 million funding for The City of Saint Louis to protect the residents from Covid-19

Volodymyr Hryshchenko/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is the first black elected mayor in St. Louis, and in her 100th days of work, she discussed it with Sarah Fenske in St. Louis on the Air. As a mayor, she has a mission to perceive the prosperity of St. Louisans, which is to reach equitable development and budgetary accomplishments, specifically during this pandemic.

With the lead of her, the City of St. Louis’ and her authorities are providing more vaccines to connect with families at risk because of this pandemic. Some families are facing layoffs, unemployed, and any other difficulties which require them to stay at home. To tackle these issues, the City of St. Louis has allocated approximately $3 million of their funds to help them.

They help the residents by the 2021 budget and the addition of local funds mentioned above. It aims to conduct several programs, including the usage of American Rescue Plan funds to get access to vaccination throughout the city. They show their effort to tackle this pandemic and try to get back on track like they used to

In detail, the local funds are allocated to the following matters.

1. For about $1,2 million is allocated to build vaccination clinics, it is concluded with City-owned mobile clinic.

2. Nearly $1,5 million is located to legal services, mediation, public benefits navigation, bridge housing, and emergency shelter.

The allocation aims to help the families at risk during this hard-time situation to still get the prosperity of life through several programs that may avail in the near future as well.

