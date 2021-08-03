St. Louis County Government Children's Service Fund (CSF) is hiring Senior Communications Specialist

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis County Government posted a job opening for anyone who needs it. Applications must be submitted before August 24, 2021, at 11.59 p.m. Central time.

Here is the Job Description

St. Louis County Children's Service Fund (CSF) is looking for a driven communication professional to join the team. The Senior Communication Specialist or Public Information Manager position prepares reports and submits them to the Communication Director and will give proactive coordination and support in developing several internal communications and external messaging to help further the CSF mission. The position's role is to create and maintain effective communication for community insight on behavioral health resources available through agency partnerships.

In this position, the candidates will be responsible for some duties such as social media coordinator, specified the tasks for the social media platforms which include providing new and creative ideas for content. They will also play an active role in creating external relationship plans for CSF, their website, and blog content and give contributions to the strategic communications plan and educational and outreach campaigns of CSF.

CSF is seeking an applicant with a bachelor’s degree in Communications or a related major and five years of experience, or an equivalent combination of training and experience for the minimum qualification. The process of selection conducted by selected members of the committee will evaluate the qualifications of the candidates. Then, they will prepare interviews only for those who have the best job-related qualifications. Finally, the top five candidates will be selected based on the final grades, and these five candidates will be certified by the Department Director/Appointing Authority and they will make the final decision.

For more information, visit www.stlouiscountymo.gov.

