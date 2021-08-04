Block the Bite: Ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses

St. Louis, MO – The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection’s Mosquito Control program will work with the residents of St. Charles to help reduce exposure to mosquitoes. Since mosquitoes are a risk for spreading diseases not only to people but also to pets.

“St. Charles County’s Mosquito Control program is most successful when residents participate in tandem with our efforts. It takes a joint commitment to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses. If residents do their part to protect themselves and our community by using insect repellent when outdoors and eliminating breeding grounds around homes, our program can be more focused and effective in controlling the population of disease-carrying pests,” said Seth Otto V, Mosquito Control Program Coordinator.

Residents of St. Charles County are asked to take precautions to protect their families from exposure and to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses. The program asks residents to “Block the Bite” and recommends that individuals:

1. Use insect repellants that are proven to provide protection, and when using sunscreen, apply the repellant after applying sunscreen.

2. Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when going to wooded areas or tall grass.

3. Routinely drain areas that may hold water for five days or longer, such as clogged gutters, pool covers, potted plants, birdbaths, and tire swings.

4. Check screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

5. Dispose of old tires and other debris from the yard.

For pet owners, their animals must also be protected from mosquitoes-borne illness. Some of the tips are:

1. Consult with a vet to begin a heartworm control program.

2. Purchase insect control products especially for animals. Never put human insect repellant for animals.

3. If your pet displays uncommon behavior after being exposed to insects such as joint pain, loss of appetite, or others, contact your veterinarian.

