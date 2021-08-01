University of Missouri–St. Louis launches Graduate Certificate in Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is offering graduate students at the University of Missouri–St. Louis with a new professional development opportunity through its new graduate certificate program in Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The new offering is the idea of Marlo Goldstein Hode, Senior Manager of Strategic Diversity Initiatives. The program is developed from the professional development work she has done for faculty and staff at UMSL, the University of Missouri–Columbia and the University of Missouri System.

“We know that no matter what industry you’re going into — whether it be health care or public sector or business — diversity, equity and inclusion are extremely important,” she said. “Being able to go into a new position with this background, it’s a boon to the company or organization you may work for, as well as your own career.”

The noncredit program will assist students in becoming DEI advocates and leaders. Goldstein Hode designed the curriculum into three parts that covered the foundations of diversity and inclusion, obstacles to inclusion and apply DEI in the workplace.

“The final project is to develop a diversity initiative for a particular workplace, whether it be where the students already work or where they are hoping to work,” Hode said.

“With this background, if students are going in for an interview, for example, they’ll be really well versed in how to articulate their understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion and how it applies to this particular organization or to a particular field.”

Students will complete the Intercultural Development Inventory exam before and after the course to track their progress and build a strategy for future growth.

Hode remarked that the certificate would be manageable for busy graduate students and provide welcome contrast from academic work. Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to work with people from areas and specializations across campus with whom they would not generally come in contact.

The course costs $150 and runs from September 13 to April 15, with financial assistance available. Registration is currently open. For additional information and to register, go to www.umsl.edu/odei/certificate-workplace-dei.html.

