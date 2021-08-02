Top five St. Louis signature foods and where to find them

ST. LOUIS, MO – From sweet to savory, food lovers out there know they don’t want to miss the delicious best kept culinary secrets St. Louis had to offer. Come and have a taste of the five St. Louis signature foods.

1. Toasted Ravioli

One of the favorite appetizers you can find in Italian restaurants in St. Louis. The toasted ravioli a breaded, deep-fried dish filled with beef or cheese coated with golden-brown and crispy pasta shell best served dusted with parmesan cheese.

Find the best Toasted Ravioli in the one and only Mama Toscano's Ravioli. Located at 2201 Macklind Ave Saint Louis, MO 63110, this Italian restaurant was featured in Food Network for its delicious Toasted Ravioli that will not disappoint.

2. St. Louis-Style Thin Crust Pizza

St. Louis’ pizza is all about the thin crust, crispy cracker crust is more preferred than the doughier deep dish. Enjoy the thin crust pizza with the signature Provel cheese, and a tangy blend of provolone with Swiss and white cheddar that melts over your favorite toppings.

The most recommended thin-crust pizza can be found at Melo’s Pizzeria, located at 2438 Mcnair Ave Saint Louis, MO 63104.

3. Pork Steaks

This particular barbeque pork steak is more St. Louis than other regular barbeques. The barbeque pork steak is also a St. Louis true summertime staple. A tougher cut of meat, but when served with sweet BBQ sauce and grilled tenderized meat the result will be savory and satisfying for the tastebuds.

Don’t miss out on this messy yet delicious dish at Pappy's Smokehouse, located at 3106 Olive St Saint Louis, MO 63103.

4. Gooey Butter Cake

This St. Louis signature sweet and scrumptious soft cake that was made by accident is definitely mouthwatering. Made with cream cheese, yellow cake mix, and plenty of gooey butter smear perfect to be served with coffee.

Grab this sweet soft cake and a perfect coffee at Park Avenue Coffee, located at 417 N 10th St Saint Louis, MO 63101 you leave wanting more than one piece!

5. Slinger

A masterpiece originated in St. Louis, this dish combines eggs, hash browns, and a hamburger patty topped with chili, cheese, and onion. Best for breakfast or to accompany you for an all-nighter!

Bring home your Slinger for the night from Rooster, located in 1104 Locust St, St. Louis MO 63101.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.