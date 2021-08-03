The Winners of 2021 National Junior and Senior Chess Championships Crowned in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO - St Louis, America's Chess Capital, hosted the national junior and senior chess championships again this year.

Three winners earned their crowns for each category from the competition which took place from July 15-26 in St. Louis. The three categories were the U.S. Junior Championship, U.S. Girls' Junior Championship the and U.S. Senior Championship. The winners of each of the three categories were Hans Niemann (18), Annie Wang (19), and Gregory Kaidanov (61).

The winners eliminated the top ten national players in the junior and senior categories and won prizes totaling $100,000. Hans Niemann, the winner of 2021 U.S. Junior Championship, won a total of $6,000 and $10,000 in prizes and scholarships by getting a 6.0/9 superior score over his opponents. He will also compete for the 2022 U.S Chess Championship following his win.

Annie Wang, the winner of 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior Championship won a total of $3000 and $10,000 in prizes and scholarships after beating her opponent, Ruiyang Yan, in a round-nine draw. Annie will compete in the U.S. Women's Chess Championship in 2022.

Meanwhile, Gregory Kadinov, the winner of 2021 U.S. Senior Championship, is entitled to prize money of $12,000 after scoring 6.5/9 points over Larry Christiansen. With his win, Kadinov is the 2021 U.S. Senior Champion.

The Executive Director of the Saint Louis Chess Club, Tony Rich, said that the competence of each player that increases indicates that the development of American chess continues to thrive every year. From the series of competition events that can still be watched on the Saint Louis Chess Club YouTube channel, Rich said that Saint Louis Chess Club is willing to host other competitions to come.

