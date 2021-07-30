Daffney Moore is named Chief of Staff at the Saint Louis Development Corporation

ST LOUIS, MO— Daffney Moore got promoted to director, equity, and inclusion as this new position posted by St. Louis economic development arm, the SLDC. Moore will serve as the new Executive Director's strategic advisor and counsel.

Moore's role will lead strategic business initiatives from development to successful execution, thereby supporting the St. Louis Equitable Economic Development Strategy - the framework for equitable growth and prosperity for the City of St. Louis.

In this role, she will serve as a subject matter expert, handle inquiries and develop a plan to address them, as well as helping with messaging and equity, and inclusion efforts, and continue to work in Opportunity Zones.

SLDC has a strong connection to Moore. Her role as Chief Opportunity Zone Officer included creating an ecosystem to foster collaboration, increase economic and social impact investment, and strengthen the capacity of organizations to support growth and sustainability in St. Louis.

In addition to St. Louis: A New Urban Champion, Arlington Grove, and North Sarah development projects, the Rockefeller Foundation 100 Resilient Cities, and redevelopment of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, she worked with the Lansdowne Initiative and Our Town grant in East St. Louis.

Currently, Moore is pursuing a doctorate in public policy at Walden University, focusing on local government management.

Jackson State University awarded her a Master of Arts in Urban and Regional Planning and Murray State University awarded her a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Communications.

Moore is a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, an associate fellow at the Association for Public Administration, the president of her university's Black Alumni network, and a member of Crisis Nursery's Advisory Board.

A powerful advocate for the region, Moore has been recognized by several prestigious organizations, including Power 100, YWCA Women Leaders of Distinction, the Delux Dwight F. Davis Award Outstanding Planning Advocate, and the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

Moore will bring the same dedication and results-oriented performance to her new role.

