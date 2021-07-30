Missourians is Urge to Pay Attention on Public Transportation

Harold Mendoza/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Infrastructure Bill has been a rising discussion on Capitol Hill. The government passed a five-year $715 billion INVEST in America Act in early July this year and it gives an impact on public transit in every state, including Missouri.

INVEST in America Act is comprehensive legislation that brings the modern roads, bridges, transit, rail, drinking water, wastewater infrastructure, and many things in public transit support. This modern infrastructure aims to create millions of workforces to help the U.S. being more competitive in the global economy, combat climate change through cutting carbon pollution from the transport sector, and tackle the inequities with investments to make cities and towns safer and more connected to one another.

The Infrastructure Bill includes $343 billion in the public sphere sector, such as roads, bridges, and safety investment, $109 billion in the public transit sector, and $95 billion in passenger and freight rail investment.

The Citizen for Modern Transit or CMT urged Missourian to consider calling Senators and delivering the message to stand up for public transportation and do not support the infrastructure legislation if it does not provide a better share for public transportation more than 20% of transportation funding. The messages contain the prosperity and well-being of public transportation in Missouri, which has been facing some crucial problems that need to be solved. Details are available on their website by clicking this link.

