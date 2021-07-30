The City of Saint Louis Has Training Program to Offer for Long-Term Unemployed

PTTI EDU/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, or SLATE, provides training programs for those who are unemployed for a long time. They tend to help a group of individuals to enter a career in growing industries.

These training programs aim minorities, women, and long-term unemployed to acknowledge the workforce by upgrading their skills and obtain the education to meet the labor market's requirement. St. Louisans are eligible to receive financial assistance up to $7,000, to cover the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other necessities they may need.

Moreover, SLATE offers some programs for St. Louisans to perceive these needs, such as conducting workshops on resume writing and interview skills, including skills assessment and individual career guidance.

SLATE is also affiliated with Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to provide the workshop by offering career readiness and training programs. The training programs are varied, from automotive programs to healthcare certification. For details, you can check the lists on this link. The financial assistance is available with terms and conditions applied.

These training programs are eligible for.

1. St. Louisans who are at the age of 18 years or older and registered for Selective Service (if needed).

2. Individuals who have a work permit in the US

3. Unemployed with proof of termination or layoff from employment.

4. Low-income eligibility criteria for the employed person.

If you are willing to attend these training programs, here are the steps you may follow to start the programs.

1. Register or update your registration form via this link https://jobs.mo.gov.

2. Contact SLATE by phone on (314) 589-8000 and they will make the schedule for a WIOA Orientation that takes place virtually.

3. Attend the virtual orientation and you will be assigned a Career Advisor.

4. Collect and submit your documents to your assigned Career Advisor.

5. The enrollment is determined by your submitted data and your continued engagement with the Career Center Staff.

