St. Louis Public Schools Success Story: Elvedina Subasic

St. Louis, MO – Elvedina Subasic is a graduate of McKinley CLA High School and she is currently continuing her studies and is a first-year student at the University of Missouri in St. Louis. She was accepted to receive the 2020 St. Louis Public Schools Foundation scholarship.

The scholarship that Elvedina received is a renewal of $1,000 that will be given each year. Discover Elvedina’s story as she continues her studies and how she reflected on her first year at the University of Missouri, St. Louis (UMSL).

As a new student in UMSL, she feels comfortable and confident because the University and the Multicultural Student Service (MSS) students had put an effort to create an atmosphere that welcomes everyone.

The MSS has provided a peer mentor for each student and this allows Elvedina to meet with her mentor regularly to talk, ask questions, and address issues that she faced. Eventually, Elvedina and her mentor became best friends and would talk about events that are happening on campus. Elvedina is planning to become a peer mentor in the upcoming year, she wanted to give the same service, guidance and mentoring that she experienced to the new incoming students.

As a first-year, Elvedina managed to get a lot of experience. She stated that through opportunities the UMSL offers, they are able to form a community, even in classes. In each class that Elvedina took, she was able to get to know her peers and engaged in the subjects that she learned.

She stated that her favorite memory from her genetic class in the lab was when she was given the opportunity to test blood types and do population calculations from the data of all her peers in class. Besides that, she also managed to participate in many activities that The Pierre Laclede Honors College offers.

