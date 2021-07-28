Fighting for the Kids The Salvation Army Greater Saint Louis Metropolitan Area Provides Empowerment Program

Chayene Rafaela/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Salvation Army Greater Saint Louis Metropolitan Area, or, in short, the Salvation Army has a mission to ensure children deserve kindness and provide them to perceive the opportunities to play music, learn sports, and create networking. It is focused on those who are from low-income families.

The Salvation Army is having a program to do children empowerment by inviting people in town to help. They provide a variety of ways to join the event, such as: donating, volunteering, fundraising, giving by check-signing as a member, and both William booth Society for the philanthropist. Here is a brief explanation for what they have been doing to perceive empowerment:

1. Character-building Programs

This program is based on the scouting tradition, with biblically cared and trained leaders. From their record of programs, there are more than 151,000 children attending this program from 2000 until 2010 in Missouri and Southern Illinois.

2. Camp Mihaska

Camp Mihaska is an adventure program that provides them a safe, fun, and memorable experience to be followed. They have conducted this program in the foothills of the Missouri Ozark Mountains. The agenda was doing a Christian retreat and sanctuary. This program aims to seek personal growth and spiritual development attended by thousands of youth, families, churches, organizations, and individuals.

3. Spark Academy

Spark Academy offers an 8-week program to providee an opportunity to discover the participants' talents, which are third-and fourth-grade students. This program will be held after school from Monday to Thursday. Spark Academy aims to encourage each participant to have a solid foundation to grow.

4. The Believe Project

The Salvation Army is affiliated with St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature, to create a new library for children to enjoy reading. This library features at the Salvation Army Ferguson Community Empowerment Centers.

5. Midland Youth

This program aims to help young people grow by having a relationship with Christ. They provide a holistic Christian education program. Midland Youth will help the participants to grow spiritually and mentally.

6. Salvation Army Echelon St. Louis

This program aims to connect people who want to make a difference by serving in the St. Louis area. You can register yourself to be part of this program by clicking this link https://stlouis.salvationarmyechelon.org.

For further information, you can go through their website via this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.