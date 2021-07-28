Reading the Storybook Outdoors in Saint Louis

L'odyssée Belle/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis Public Library, or SLPL, conducts Storybook Walk from July to December 2021 with one of the dedicated programs for kids and teens where they can read their books throughout St. Louis. SLPL is affiliated with community partners to hold this event.

They are going to plot places all around St. Louis and will take you to enjoy a socially distanced walk to follow the local health protocols in this pandemic. Their recent place to do the Storybook Walk is in Ruth Porter Mall Park and is affiliated with Great Rivers Greenway. You can find the Storybook Walk sign from the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Ave heading to the north.

In July 2021, the Storybook Walk series is popping up at Francis Park. They do the partnership with the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association. The Storybook Walk sign will appear if you are passing through the intersection of Donovan Ave and Walsh Street that runs past the playground. This monthly series will feature “A Piglet Named Mercy”, a story from Kate DiCamillo.

SLPL, along with their partner, will conduct the new stories every month. Here is the detail:

1. In July, they will feature the story of Jabari Jumps by Gaia Cornwall.

2. August series will feature the story of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L. B. Deenihan.

3. In September, you will read the story of I Got the School Spirit by Connie Schofield-Morrison.

4. In October, Scaredy Kate by Jacob Grant, a story from Jacob Grant will feature.

5. November series will feature Grandma’s Tiny House by JaNay Brown-Wood.

6. December series will feature Snow Globe Wishes by Erin Dealey.

For further information, you can check their website via this link.

