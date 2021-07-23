Learn How to Play Chess with St. Louis Chess Club

Jeshoots/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - To commemorate International Chess Day, which is celebrated every year on July 20, the St. Louis Chess Club holds a series of events where you can learn how to play chess throughout this July.

The events are open to all ages, inclusive of all gender, race, and background and are accepting players from various levels, from beginners to intermediate players. The chess classes are done both online and in-person.

If you already know how to play the game and want to challenge yourself, feel free to join their weekly tournaments. Weekly tournaments are held every Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and are available throughout the year.

Not interested in taking classes? You can also catch the ongoing U.S. Junior and Senior Chess Championships that will continue until next Monday, July 26. Watch as amateur chess players gather head-to-head to take the champion title.

The STL Chess Club is not just your regular club filled with chess enthusiasts. it is also an educational organization that aims to promote the game of chess and maintain a formal program that teaches it. Its educational programs are open through community outreach, local, and national partnerships to increase awareness.

The club is considered to be one of the best chess facilities in the world. Standing tall with a 6,000 square-foot, the state-of-the-art center also features a world-class tournament hall, classrooms for lessons, a library, and a casual play arena.

Visitors are able to conduct a group tour to learn more about the history of the club and also their current efforts in revitalizing the chess scene in America.

